Win 2 Jetblue Club Level Tickets To COME FROM AWAY, 2 Nights At Riverside Hotel And 2 Jetblue Roundtrip Travel Certificates

You and a guest will enjoy 2 JetBlue Club Level tickets to see Come From Away at Broward Center in Ft. Lauderdale on Saturday, April 11th at 8PM.

Prior to the show, you can enjoy dinner at Wild Sea Restaurant on Las Olas, while enjoying a 2 night stay at the Riverside Hotel.

In addition, you'll receive 2 roundtrip travel certificates to any of JetBlue's 100+ destinations!

Dates

Experience occurs on Apr 11, 2020.

Travel expires on Sep 30, 2020.

Travel blackout dates: See below.

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 2 people.

Length of stay: 2 nights.

Room taxes are included.

Room type: Standard.

Wild Sea Restaurant: $100 voucher

2019 JetBlue blackout dates: click here

2020 JetBlue blackout dates: click here

JetBlue terms & conditions: click here

In addition to the dates listed above, please be advised that availability will be limited on Fridays - Sundays in the month of March (to/from warm weather destinations), on Saturdays to/from the Caribbean, and on Fridays and Sundays in the summer.

Location Restrictions: Valid for round-trip to any of JetBlue's 100+ destinations

JetBlue flight certificates are subject to space, availability and blackout dates and other terms and conditions set forth herein.

Taxes and fees for the travel certificate are not included and are the responsibility of the person(s) redeeming the prize.

Lot #1876805





Related Articles Shows View More Charity Corner Stories

More Hot Stories For You