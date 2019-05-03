Meet Lin-Manuel Miranda at the Uptown Arts Stroll Opening on May 28 in NYC

You and three guests will have the exclusive opportunity to meet Lin-Manuel Miranda at the Uptown Arts Stroll Opening, honoring In The Heights Movie which will be filming in the neighborhood this summer.

The Uptown Arts Stroll is Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance's (NoMAA) annual month-long art festival, kicking off on Tuesday, May 28th from 6:00-8:30pm at the United Palace Theater in the Heights. NoMAA's work centers around supporting the culture and arts uptown for kids and adults, alike.

The In the Heights film is based on Lin-Manuel's award-winning musical of the same name. Set in Washington Heights, New York City, where Lin-Manuel was raised, the story focuses on a bodega owner and all the people in his neighborhood familia. The project has Crazy Rich Asians director Jon Cho attached, along with the musical's book writer and screenwriter Quiara Alegría Hudes. The cast will feature Anthony Ramos, who originated the role of John Laurens/Philip Schuyler in Hamilton and Broadway Legend Daphne Ruben Vega!

Dates

Experience occurs on May 28, 2019.

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 4 people.

Includes a private meet and greet with Lin-Manuel Miranda in a group setting.

The winner may take a photo with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The winner may take something small to be signed.





