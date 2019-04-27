Meet Jim James at the High Sierra Music Festival

Come spend your July 4th weekend at the High Sierra Music Festival in Northern California and meet Jim James!

Prizeo will fly you and a friend to Reno, Nevada, then you'll be supplied with camping facilities and a pair of special access tickets for all four days of the festival, July 4-7, these aren't for sale anywhere online! You'll get to hang out with Jim and watch Jim's set exclusively from the side of the stage. You'll also get special access passes that include "Pit" viewing for all the other main stage acts, as well as access to the hospitality area that is limited to the special guests of the artists and the festival.

To enter to win, just make a minimum donation of $10 supporting the amazing work of HeadCount, which registers voters at concerts and music festivals. If you want to donate more, you'll earn more chances to win too!

Donate here!

HeadCount is a giant team effort between musicians, concert promoters, and volunteers. We have street teams in most major cities, and affiliations with over 100 touring musicians including Dave Matthews Band, JAY-Z, Wilco, Phish, and the Dixie Chicks, just to name a few. Whenever they play a concert in a major city, our street teams are there registering voters. All over the country, almost every night of the week, our volunteers are at live music events registering voters and rallying other music fans to take control of our democracy. We also work directly with many festivals, concert venues and partners to help extend our reach. At some events we have an even larger presence, running "Participation Row" social action villages or managing philanthropic programs that help music fans give back to their surrounding communities.





