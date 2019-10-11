Meet James Monroe Iglehart Backstage With 2 House Seats To HAMILTON On Broadway

Now's your chance to see Hamilton on Broadway with two house seat tickets - plus, you will go backstage and meet Tony Winner James Monroe Iglehart, who plays Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson! Get reacquainted with a retelling of American history in this is genre-defying, ground-breaking musical.

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Sep 01, 2019 to Mar 31, 2020

Additional Lot

Details

Participant must be at least 18.

Valid for 2 people.

Duration: 3 hours.

This is a private meet and greet.

Length of meet and greet: 15 minutes.

The winner may take a photo.

The winner can take something small to be signed.

Subject to availability, advance notice required.

Performance and backstage experience dates are subject to availability.

Date requests must be submitted well in advance, and backstage experience must be completed by March 2020.

Lot #1885702

Rules & Regulations

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Blackout dates may apply.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

Seat location will not be known in advance.

To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date, based on the donor's availability.

About

the Charity

SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young

Empower young people who stutter & inspire the world to treat them with compassion & respect, so they can achieve their dreams.

