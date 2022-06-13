Five Exclusive Broadway Auctions Featuring Billy Crystal, THE MUSIC MAN & More Available on Charitybuzz

Five Broadway auctions are closing soon at Charitybuzz, featuring a Billy Crystal meet and greet package, The Music Man memorabilia, premium tickets to MJ: The Musical, and more!

Meet Billy Crystal with 2 House Seats to Mr. Saturday Night on Broadway

Closes June 16th at 3:30PM EST

Bid to win a pair of awesome house seats to attend the Tony nominated production of Mr. Saturday Night starring Billy Crystal at the Nederlander Theatre! After the show you will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet Tony, Emmy and Academy Award Winner, Billy Crystal.

2 Premium Seats to MJ: The Musical on Broadway & Merch Bag



Closes June 23rd at 8:20PM EST

Do you and a guest want to see Broadway's most electrifying new musical, MJ: The Musical at the Neil Simon Theater? Along with your two premium tickets to see the show, you will also receive a merch bag that includes a poster, tote bag, water bottle, mug, pins, and more!

Closes June 16th at 4:00PM EST

Now is your chance to bring home this limited edition, The Music Man varsity jacket autographed by Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. Only 100 jackets were made for cast and crew and were given out on opening night. The jacket is a size 2XL with The Music Man embroidered logo and signatures on the front.

2 House Seats to Cost of Living on Broadway Plus Museum of Broadway Sneak Peek

Closes June 16th at 3:30PM EST

You can enjoy two house seats to the Broadway premiere of Cost of Living. Coming to Broadway in Fall 2022, the show will be playing at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Grab two more friends and head to the Museum of Broadway to be among the first to see the museum in the weeks prior to the Museum's official opening! With your sneak preview; you will also receive a merchandise gift basket.

2 Orchestra Tickets to POTUS on Broadway & Merch Bag

Closes June 23rd at 8:20PM EST

Do you want to see a comedy about "the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world?" You and a guest can enjoy two Orchestra seats at Shuber Theatre for a performance of POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive and receive a merch bag!