Bid Now to Meet Jonathan Groff with 2 House Seats to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

You and a friend will enjoy house seats while experiencing what the New York Times is calling a "triumphant and delicious revival" of Little Shop of Horrors starring Emmy® Award winner Tammy Blanchard ("Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows"), Tony Award® nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton), and two-time Tony winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!).

The fun doesn't stop there after the performance head backstage to meet none other than Seymour himself, Jonathan Groff.

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Nov 19, 2019 to Jan 19, 2020

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 2 people.

Duration: Approximately 2.5-hours, including the meet-and-greet

Meet & greet is in a group setting.

Length of meet and greet: Approximately 15-mins.

The winner may take a photo.

The winner can take something small to be signed.

Experience will be contingent on Mr. Groff's schedule and availability.

