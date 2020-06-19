24-Hour Livestream By riley. Announced To Help St Jude's Children's Hospital and The Innocence Project

The creative entity known as "riley." -- a duo comprised of Dan Beckmann & Erinn Dearth -- will be executing a 24 hour non-stop livestream in order to raise funds and awareness for organizations that support the growth of the human race.

Beckmann and Dearth are comedic actors, singers and entrepreneurs who co-produce a plethora of successful endeavors all over the world -- most recently they premiered their socially-distanced feature film "Lock-In" with Spring Theatre; a film which comprised of over 100 actors self-taping from their homes during the COVID-19 lockdown. Their website, www.ItsRiley.com encompasses many of their projects, including Spring Theatre, Dan Beckmann Photography and Letters From Home.

Their mission with "riley" is to "Play With Purpose," and that's just what will be happening from 9 AM EDT on Saturday, June 20th to 9:00 AM EDT on Sunday, June 21st. Beckmann came up with the idea after experiencing the mounting stresses and challenges faced by friends and family in the first half of 2020: "It's one of those things where you feel a little helpless," Beckmann said. "At a certain point, you've got to rally for change and give comfort with whatever voice you've been given. Everybody has a strength which they can translate to aid for human society. And for us, that's entertainment."

The live session will consist of 24 individual 1-hour segments with themes ranging from karaoke requests and digital truth-or-dare, to photography auctioneering and donation-matching video game tournaments -- there may even be an interactive naptime thrown in the mix.

Featuring special guests and a whole satchel of surprises, the social-media nature of the livestream will also allow Beckmann and Dearth to interact with their viewers and get them involved in the madness.

Dearth said they hope to highlight some organizations that are doing good things for their local and global communities, and to bring awareness and raise funds for those attempting to make the world a better place. "In 2020 we have experienced so much as a society, and people are in need of help both financially and mentally. There are a lot of things happening in the world that are really making a difference, and we hope that we can shine a light and help these awesome people in our own way through this livestream event".

The event is completely free, but attendees will be encouraged to make donations to St Jude's Children's Hospital and The Innocence Project.

The stream will be from 9am EDT on Saturday, June 20th to 9am EDT on Sunday, June 21st. Information can be found on riley's facebook page at www.facebook.com/hiitsriley. Up to date information will also be made available at their website at www.ItsRiley.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You