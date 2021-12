Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre's ON YOUR FEET! Leads Best Musical

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Central Pennsylvania:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Preston Cuer - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Epac 28%

Natalie Caruncho - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 19%

Kristin Pontz - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 13%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

John Paul White - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 28%

Kate Willman - SANTA'S SURPRISE PARTY! - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 11%

Christopher Vergara - BLOOD WEDDING / BODAS DE SANGRE - The Phoenix Theatre 7%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Eliseo Roman - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 27%

Megan Riggs - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 17%

Brian Kurtas - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Gretna Theatre 11%

Best Direction Of A Play

Edward Fernandez - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 31%

Megan Riggs - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 19%

Andres Gallardo Bustillo - BLOOD WEDDING / BODAS DE SANGRE - The Phoenix Theatre 9%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Thomas Hudson - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 43%

Thomas Hudson - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 16%

Tristan Stasilius - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Keystone Theatrics 6%

Best Musical

ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 31%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 19%

FUN HOME - Fulton 8%

Best Performer In A Musical

Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez - ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 26%

Carly Geiter - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 16%

Yolanda London Dwyer - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 10%

Best Performer In A Play

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 34%

Lynne DeMers-Hunt - THE GUYS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 10%

Ben Galosi - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE BOYS IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Best Performer Under 18 Years Old

BEN GALOSI, THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 45%

CARLY GEITER, MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 23%

LILLIAN PHILBROOK, FUN HOME - Fulton Theatre 7%

Best Play

THE BOYS IN THE BAND - EPAC 29%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 26%

BLOOD WEDDING / BODAS DE SANGRE - The Phoenix Theatre 11%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jordan Jonata - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - EPAC 19%

Mike Rhoads - SANTA'S SURPRISE PARTY! - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 19%

Andrue Morgan - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 10%

Best School/College production

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wilson High School 27%

RADIUM GIRLS - Lancaster Bible College 19%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ephrata High School 15%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Grant Patrick / Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 47%

Grant Patrick - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 15%

Josh Allamon - FUN HOME - Fulton Theatre 7%

Best Streaming Musical

THE CIVIL WAR: THE MUSICAL - Servant Stage Company 44%

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 21%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ephrata High School 10%

Best Streaming Play

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 42%

SANTA'S SURPRISE PARTY! - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 20%

BLOOD WEDDING / BODAS DE SANGRE - The Phoenix Theatre 10%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Lindsay Bretz-Morgan - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Allenberry Playhouse 20%

Andrew Kindig - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Gretna Theatre 12%

Federica Andino-Vega - FUN HOME - Fulton Theatre 11%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Nick Smith - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 28%

Timothy Riggs - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - EPAC 16%

Madeline Ruth Pickens - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEAERE (ABRIDGED) - Susquehanna Stage Company 13%