THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE Is Up Next at Gamut Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Gamut Theatre presents its Signature Fall Play, an operetta, Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance. The show runs the first three weekends of November with performances on NOV 2, 8, 9, 15, 16 at 7:30 PM & NOV 3, 10, 17 at 2:30 PM.

Gilbert and Sullivan bring together poetry, music, lyricism, and movement in their most popular operetta. Where witty comedic bits meet profound questions of longing and love, The Pirates of Penzance, over 100 years since its debut, is still gathering crowds. Even if you haven’t heard of the operetta until today, Director Benjamin Krumreig says that audience members will likely recognize something from the show! The operetta includes many famous songs and quotes that still creep their way into pop culture today!

Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance tells the story of Frederic, a contracted pirate apprentice, who leaves his band of pirates and falls in love with Mabel, the daughter of Major General Stanley. Joining with the local police force, Frederic plans to bring down the pirates. Those plans are halted, however, when it is revealed that Frederic neglected to read the fine print of his contract. Frederic must rejoin the pirates and enact revenge on the Major General. Will the pirates triumph? Or will the police force be able to stop them in time? The Pirates of Penzance boasts more memorable tunes than any other Gilbert & Sullivan show... including some that you may not realize you already know... Taking jabs at the military, policemen, the conventions of grand opera, and people in high places who don’t deserve to be there, The Pirates of Penzance is sure to keep you laughing and singing well after the show is over!

Comments