Spotlight: POCONO MOUNTAINS MUSIC FESTIVAL at Pocono Mountains Music Festival

Our 15th Season The Secret is Out July 15th - July 27th The best kept secret in the Poconos brings the joy of live music back in 2024 with experiences that will have you dancing in the aisles, enjoying the thrilling voice of a Broadway and Cabaret star and an elegant afternoon of tea and classical music!

Audience Extras will also be back - showcasing local community theaters, a notable author in our book club, and a peek into the inner workings of our Performing Arts Camp Experience.

Sign up for our mailing list to learn about everything we have in store!

