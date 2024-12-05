Servant Stage Will Present CHRISTMAS CROONERS This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Servant Stage has announced its latest production, Christmas Crooners, a heartwarming celebration of classic Christmas tunes and festive fun for the whole family.

The show features a talented cast of local performers bringing to life the timeless songs of Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, and other legendary voices that define the season. With sparkling arrangements, velvety vocals, and toe-tapping dance numbers, Christmas Crooners promises to be the perfect way to ring in the holiday season.

“Christmas Crooners is a love letter to the golden era of Christmas music,” says show creator and producer, Tyler Hoover. “It’s a blend of nostalgia, warmth, and joy that we’re delighted to share with our community.”

From beloved classics like “White Christmas” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” to lively favorites such as “Jingle Bells” and “Sleigh Ride,” and a beautiful medley of traditional carols, audiences will be transported to a winter wonderland of musical magic, arranged by Tyler Hoover and Andy Roberts. Combined with beautiful staging from director/choreographer Stephanie Morales, stunning costumes, and Servant Stage’s signature family-friendly atmosphere, this production is a must-see for audiences of all ages.

Christmas Crooners has been touring across Lancaster County since November 7 and is coming to The Junction Center (1875 Junction Rd, Manheim), December 6-8; Lancaster Alliance Church (210 Pitney Rd, Lancaster), December 12-15; and The Ware Center (42 North Prince Street, Lancaster), December 19-22.

Comments