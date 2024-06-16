Review: WAR OF THE ROSES: HENRY VI PART 2 & 3 at OrangeMite Studio

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Orangemite Shakespeare Company presents “War of the Roses: Henry VI Part 2 & 3” from June 14th to June 22nd. “War of the Roses” includes three plays about Henry VI and one about Richard III. Henry VI part 2 was possibly written in 1591 considered to be one of Shakespeare’s best plays with the largest cast of characters focusing on the lead up to the War of the Roses. Henry VI part 3 was possibly written the same year and has multiple battle scenes as it covers the War and the aftermath. This Henry VI trilogy plus Richard III solidified Shakespeare’s reputation as a respected playwright.

Orangemite Studios has adapted Henry VI part 2 & 3 and provided narration which shorted the time to 2 1/2 hours to deliver York, PA the first live performance of these Shakespeare plays. Dr. William Wolfgang directed, narrated, and provided both piano and trumpet music (often simultaneously)! It was entertaining to watch Dr. Wolfgang provide a little comic relief in the War between the Houses of York and Lancaster. His narration was just enough to easily follow the show.

The Cast includes:

Ángel Nuñez (King Henry VI of England)

Paige Hoke (Margaret of Anjou, Queen of England)

Liam DiMercurio (Prince Edward of Henry and Margaret)

Phil Rearich (Richard Plantagenet, Duke of York)

Ben Waters (Edward of March, King Edward IV)

Grace Stover (Lady Grey)

Daryll Perkins, Jr. (Richard of Gloucester)

Owen Fangmeyer (Duke of Clarence)

Rio Fuentes (Earl of Rutland, Henry Tudor, Earl of Richmond)

Charlotte Pritts (Princess Elizabeth)

Declan Syron (Prince Edward of Edward and Elizabeth)

Scott Fraser (Humphrey, Duke of Gloucester)

Angel Pritts (Eleanor Cobham, Duchess of Gloucester, Oxford)

Ryan Szwaja (Duke of Suffolk, William de la Pole)

Bishop Hunt (Duke of Buckinham, York Soldier)

Irene Winters (Duke of Somerset, Edmunds Beaufort, Jourdain, the Witch)

Christine Koslosky (Cardinal Beaufort, Lord Thomas Clifford)

Sofia DiMercurio (Lord John Clifford “Young Clifford”)

Calvin Emery (Richard Neville, Earl of Warwick, The King Maker)

Austin Pritts (Henry Tudor, Earl of Richmond)

Sopia Fraser (Asmath)

Alicia Weyant (Bolingbroke, Pirate Captain, spirit)

Dodie menard (Southwell, Pirate)

Nash Menard (Spirit, pirate, solidier)

Billy Wolfgang (Narrator)

The stage manager, Megan Garbrick, unexpectedly stepped into the role of cast member that could not make the performance at the last minute. She did an excellent job with such short notice. Mary Snow did a wonderful job with costumes that not only fit the time period, but could be easily removed for quick character changes. Daryll Perkins, Jr. was Fight Choreographer and had the daunting task of looking realistic and keeping all actors safe.

I highly recommend checking out War of Roses if you love Shakespeare, and the narration is helpful and entertaining for those who are new to Shakespeare. The trilogy of Henry VI is not often performed, so it is an excellent opportunity to have here in York, PA. Check out the link below to order tickets or to find out more information.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



