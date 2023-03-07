Review: THISTLE & SALT: THE IRELAND OF J.M. SYNGE at Gamut Theatre Group And Narçisse Theatre Company

J. M. Synge is known for his ability to delve into the realities of life in Ireland. In much of his work the focus is on rural Ireland, exploring not only the often harsh and difficult aspects of life but also the impact of religious and mythical beliefs on the people and their way of life. Gamut Theatre Group and Narçisse Theatre Company come together to partner in a production titled Thistle & Salt: The Ireland of J. M. Synge. In this production they present two one-act plays by Synge. In the Shadow of the Glen was first performed in 1903 in Dublin. This work was the subject of some controversy in Synge's time because the female protagonist has the strength to leave her abusive husband. Riders to the Sea, which takes place on Inishmaan, one of the Aran Islands, is thought to be one of Synge's greatest plays. It was first performed in Dublin in 1904. This production takes the stage at Gamut through March 19th.

Directed by FL Henley, Jr., Thistle & Salt is an emotional and thought-provoking production. The set, lighting, and sound are so realistic that the audience can practically feel the wind and rain in In the Shadow of the Glen and the waves of Riders to the Sea. The costumes and Irish accents add to the realism of this production.

Each act is introduced by a monologue performed by J. Clark Nicholson as W. B. Yeats. Nicholson's lyrical voice draws the audience in as they learn a bit about Synge's life and works. For those who may be unfamiliar with Synge's writing, this introduction does a beautiful job of setting the scene for each act.

In the Shadow of the Glen features Erika Eberly as Nora Burke, Michael J. Bush as Daniel Burke, Matthew Hogan as Michael Dara, and Ryan Hicks as A Tramp. Each actor brings a level of intensity to the scene that highlights the tensions in the story. Bush is frighteningly convincing as the loud, harsh, angry, mean Daniel Burke. The audience sympathizes wholeheartedly with Nora, his wife, as they see him threaten her with his walking stick. Hogan infuses his character, Michael Dara, with a slick, conniving manner. Eberly and Hicks are absolutely mesmerizing in their roles. Eberly presents the audience with a strong, stoic Nora. Hicks is enchanting as the humble and compassionate Tramp. The actors present a nuanced and lovely performance of this complex story.

Madison Eppley (Cathleen), Abby Carroll (Nora), Susan Banks (Maurya), Matthew Hogan (Bartley), Erika Eberly (Keening Woman), Kim Greenawalt (Keening Woman), Clark Nicholson (Man 1), and Ryan Hicks (Man 2) make up the cast for Riders to the Sea. Eppley, Carroll, and Banks give performances that tug on the heartstrings, displaying their fear and grief through their voices and expressions. These characters go through interesting emotional arcs throughout the scene, and these actors highlight those changes beautifully. Hogan's Bartley is steadfast, strong, and determined, as he attempts to convince his mother that he will be fine. Eberly, Greenawalt, Nicholson, and Hicks add to the solemnity of the atmosphere through their somber expressions as they bring the body of Maurya's youngest son home. The most incredible parts of this act are Banks's delivery of Maurya's monologue and Eppley's heart-wrenching vocal performance as the women grieve.

Thistle & Salt is a powerful introduction to the works of J. M. Synge and an emotional glimpse into the difficult realities of life in Ireland in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Learn more at www.gamuttheatre.org and www.narcissetheatre.org.

Photo by John Bivins Photography