Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THISTLE & SALT: THE IRELAND OF J.M. SYNGE at Gamut Theatre Group And Narçisse Theatre Company

Review: THISTLE & SALT: THE IRELAND OF J.M. SYNGE at Gamut Theatre Group And Narçisse Theatre Company

See this powerful production through March 19th

Mar. 07, 2023  

J. M. Synge is known for his ability to delve into the realities of life in Ireland. In much of his work the focus is on rural Ireland, exploring not only the often harsh and difficult aspects of life but also the impact of religious and mythical beliefs on the people and their way of life. Gamut Theatre Group and Narçisse Theatre Company come together to partner in a production titled Thistle & Salt: The Ireland of J. M. Synge. In this production they present two one-act plays by Synge. In the Shadow of the Glen was first performed in 1903 in Dublin. This work was the subject of some controversy in Synge's time because the female protagonist has the strength to leave her abusive husband. Riders to the Sea, which takes place on Inishmaan, one of the Aran Islands, is thought to be one of Synge's greatest plays. It was first performed in Dublin in 1904. This production takes the stage at Gamut through March 19th.

Directed by FL Henley, Jr., Thistle & Salt is an emotional and thought-provoking production. The set, lighting, and sound are so realistic that the audience can practically feel the wind and rain in In the Shadow of the Glen and the waves of Riders to the Sea. The costumes and Irish accents add to the realism of this production.

Each act is introduced by a monologue performed by J. Clark Nicholson as W. B. Yeats. Nicholson's lyrical voice draws the audience in as they learn a bit about Synge's life and works. For those who may be unfamiliar with Synge's writing, this introduction does a beautiful job of setting the scene for each act.

In the Shadow of the Glen features Erika Eberly as Nora Burke, Michael J. Bush as Daniel Burke, Matthew Hogan as Michael Dara, and Ryan Hicks as A Tramp. Each actor brings a level of intensity to the scene that highlights the tensions in the story. Bush is frighteningly convincing as the loud, harsh, angry, mean Daniel Burke. The audience sympathizes wholeheartedly with Nora, his wife, as they see him threaten her with his walking stick. Hogan infuses his character, Michael Dara, with a slick, conniving manner. Eberly and Hicks are absolutely mesmerizing in their roles. Eberly presents the audience with a strong, stoic Nora. Hicks is enchanting as the humble and compassionate Tramp. The actors present a nuanced and lovely performance of this complex story.

Madison Eppley (Cathleen), Abby Carroll (Nora), Susan Banks (Maurya), Matthew Hogan (Bartley), Erika Eberly (Keening Woman), Kim Greenawalt (Keening Woman), Clark Nicholson (Man 1), and Ryan Hicks (Man 2) make up the cast for Riders to the Sea. Eppley, Carroll, and Banks give performances that tug on the heartstrings, displaying their fear and grief through their voices and expressions. These characters go through interesting emotional arcs throughout the scene, and these actors highlight those changes beautifully. Hogan's Bartley is steadfast, strong, and determined, as he attempts to convince his mother that he will be fine. Eberly, Greenawalt, Nicholson, and Hicks add to the solemnity of the atmosphere through their somber expressions as they bring the body of Maurya's youngest son home. The most incredible parts of this act are Banks's delivery of Maurya's monologue and Eppley's heart-wrenching vocal performance as the women grieve.

Thistle & Salt is a powerful introduction to the works of J. M. Synge and an emotional glimpse into the difficult realities of life in Ireland in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Learn more at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2229122®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gamuttheatre.org%2Fthistle-salt?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 and https://www.narcissetheatre.org/.

Photo by John Bivins Photography




Gretna Theatre Announces 2023 Season Photo
Gretna Theatre Announces 2023 Season
Gretna Theatre will present their 96th season, including five mainstage productions and four Family Series presentations, all of which will take place this summer at Mt. Gretna Playhouse. Below are descriptions for the mainstage productions.
Review: LOVE, LIES & THE LOTTERY at Hanover Little Theatre Photo
Review: LOVE, LIES & THE LOTTERY at Hanover Little Theatre
The entire cast presents a fast-paced, energetic, and hilarious performance of Love, Lies & the Lottery at Hanover Little Theatre. If you’re looking for an engaging, fun evening with tons of laughter, visit www.hanoverlittletheatre.com!
Review: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL ON STAGE at Dover Area High School Photo
Review: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL ON STAGE at Dover Area High School
The entire cast comes together to draw the audience in and to create a genuine and inspiring production. Even if you don’t have an opportunity to see this particular production before it closes, mark your calendars for Dover Area High School’s musical production next year—it’s sure to be worth it!
Sankofa African American Theatre Company to Present ANNE & EMMETT This Month Photo
Sankofa African American Theatre Company to Present ANNE & EMMETT This Month
Sankofa African American Theatre Company, a professional theatre company in Harrisburg, in partnership with Open Stage, will bring to Central PA, ANNE & EMMETT written Janet Langheart Cohen and directed by Open Stage Artistic Director, Stuart Landon.

From This Author - Andrea Stephenson

Andrea Stephenson’s love of music and theatre was nurtured by her parents. She started performing as a singer and actor in elementary school, and her passion for the performing arts grew thro... (read more about this author)


Review: LOVE, LIES & THE LOTTERY at Hanover Little TheatreReview: LOVE, LIES & THE LOTTERY at Hanover Little Theatre
March 5, 2023

The entire cast presents a fast-paced, energetic, and hilarious performance of Love, Lies & the Lottery at Hanover Little Theatre. If you’re looking for an engaging, fun evening with tons of laughter, visit www.hanoverlittletheatre.com!
Review: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL ON STAGE at Dover Area High SchoolReview: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL ON STAGE at Dover Area High School
March 5, 2023

The entire cast comes together to draw the audience in and to create a genuine and inspiring production. Even if you don’t have an opportunity to see this particular production before it closes, mark your calendars for Dover Area High School’s musical production next year—it’s sure to be worth it!
Review: WOMEN AND ONE ACTS FLIPS THE SCRIPT at TAFE-Theatre Arts For EveryoneReview: WOMEN AND ONE ACTS FLIPS THE SCRIPT at TAFE-Theatre Arts For Everyone
March 4, 2023

This year’s Women and One Acts seeks to highlight women—their achievements and their struggles. Women and One Acts Flips the Script is recommended for mature audiences. A talented cast and production crew give voice to the challenges women have faced throughout the decades and still face today.
Review: INTO THE WOODS at Open StageReview: INTO THE WOODS at Open Stage
February 19, 2023

Every element of this production of Into the Woods at Open Stage comes together to create an incredible experience for the audience. The multi-talented cast and production team fully deserve the standing ovation they received on opening night.
Interview: Brady Bennett of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Dover Area High SchoolInterview: Brady Bennett of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Dover Area High School
February 13, 2023

Dover High School and West York High School are both preparing productions of High School Musical, demonstrating the main theme—“we’re all in this together”—by collaborating on elements of their productions. Dover’s choreographer, Brady Bennett took some time to talk about this collaboration with West York’s choreographers, Deirdre and Gabe Casey.
share