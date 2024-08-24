Review: THE INFLUENCER'S NEW CLOTHES at TAFE: Theatre Arts For Everyone

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TAFE: Theatre Arts for Everyone is presenting the premier production of “The Influencer’s New Clothes” from August 23rd to 25th under the directorial debut of Gina Wagner. This original play was written by York native, Paige Hoke. According to Ms. Hoke, her play is a modern adaptation of the 1837 Hans Christian Anderson story of “The Emperor’s New Clothes” that focuses on “self-confidence, being a strong leader and looking at some of the traps of social media."

In “The Influencer’s New Clothes,” Myla May is a famous influencer that is conned into promoting a new magical outfit, but with the help of her sister, Zoe, they learn an important lesson about going against the crowd and not being just a follower. Brynn Walker gave a strong performance as Myla May exuding confidence familiar to anyone who follows social media. Andrea Tomlinson portrayed Zoe as small but mighty as she stood up against the power of peer pressure. The cunning makers of the magical outfit Alura and Jaxon, played by Rainbow Brubaker and Cam Mooney, were a perfect duo with good chemistry to pull one over on everyone.

The cast of “The Influencer’s New Clothes” include Bryn Walker (Myla May), Andrea Unger (Olivia May), Andrea Tomlinson (Zoe May), Theresa Strange (Nell Grayson), Vicki Schneider (Alex Reed), Sofia Dalton (Jaylynn Reed), Heather Ashkenes (Everly Pierce), Liam DiMercurio (Wyatt Lee), Ryan Cramer (Ellis Carter), Danielle Collison (Raine Hill), Olivia Heath (Remy Willis), Jonny Collison (Kinsely Hart), Opal Lehigh (Izzy Jenkins), Sofia DiMercurio (Ashlee Barlow), Hope Lowry (Ruby Lennox), Jude Michael (Indigo Lennox), Rainbow Brubaker (Alura Greyson), Cam Mooney (Jaxon Reese), Erica Collison (Livia Renolds), and Quinton Laughman (Theo Woods).

“The Influencer’s New Clothes” is a modern look at the powers of social media and it’s affect on peer pressure. It is a family-friendly show that children of all ages would enjoy. I recommend seeing this original play by local playwright, Paige Hoke. Click the link below to order tickets or for more information.

Comments