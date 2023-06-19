Review: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at The Belmont Theatre

Stop what you are doing and go to Click Here before this show is sold out. You do not want to miss the powerful production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame at The Belmont Theatre.

We have all seen the Disney classic tale of the disfigured man locked away in the church tower. This musical interpretation of the 1831 novel by Victor Hugo, uses the songs from the Disney movie to tell the story of outcasts and villains. With a touching and sometimes intense plot this emotional tale explores the question, who is really the monster?

With so many wonderful things going right, from the remarkable set design, the fantastic costumes, the immense and powerful choir, and so many talented performers, it is difficult to select what to highlight in the confines of a review.

Audience members are immediately drawn into the cathedral with a set that includes statues, gargoyles, and a deep and somber vibe. Rene Staub, director and set designer, has a clear vision and understanding of what this story is about and how to create a mood and environment that not only helps tell the tale but moves the audience. Without giving too much away, the set design, costumes (Kim Beckman, Hannah Miller, Rene Staub), and creative use of symbolism was immensely successful.

If for no other reason, come for the amazing performances from the main characters. Matt Setzer’s Quasimodo was so convincing and flawless, Isabelle Oropeza’s Esmeralda so enchanting, and Ryan Slusky’s Captain Phoebus so impressive, I looked to see if The Belmont hadn't hired professionals. This level of talent, both acting and vocals, is seldom seen at the community theater level. These three, however, were not the only ones to watch. Daniel Signore’s Dom Claude Frollo and Julien Sherman’s Clopin Trouillefou defined the serious and silly beautifully.

The hidden stars of this show were the many ensemble cast members creating the chamber feel by the choir, fun and frivolity by the dancing gypsies, the inner conscience of the statues, and the vocally impressive gargoyles.

This is without doubt the best show I have seen at The Belmont Theatre and, having reviewed community theater for many years, I can honestly state this is the best regional production I have seen. For more information about this and other shows, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2249062®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthebelmont.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.