Review: ROCK OF AGES at The Belmont Theatre

Warning: This program is not intended for all audiences. This powerful, hilarious, adult themed, heart pumping show may not be suitable for children or adults who are not ready to ROCK!!! The Belmont Theatre brings to the stage a riotous production of Rock of Ages, under the direction of Rene Staub.

Although a simple story line, Rock of Ages tells the familiar tale of chasing one's dreams and finding them just out of reach. Rocker Drew Boley (Alec Bashear) and wannabe actor Sherrie Christian (Lindy Keefe) follow their dreams all the way to Hollywood’s Sunset Strip. Instead of finding what they were looking for, they find each other.

This jukebox musical, set in and around the Bourbon Room nightclub, features many of your favorite glam rock hits from the 80’s. Wesley Hemmann’s narrator, Lonny, is over the top in all the right ways. Hemman’s energy never fades and the wild fourth wall breaking narrator is one of the highlights of the show.

Although an ensemble cast, our lovebirds often steal the show. Alec Bashear’s Drew is my favorite of the night. I could listen to Bashear’s powerful voice all day. Bashear’s voice grows even more spectacular when paired with Belmont regular Lindy Keefe. Keefe's Sherrie is sweet and adorable. I have always enjoyed Keefe's performances in the past, but was unaware of just how gorgeous her voice was, until hearing her blend beautifully with others. Perhaps my favorite duet is anytime Keefe’s Sherrie harmonizes with Sabrina Williams’ Justice. Together, these actors make beautiful music.

If that's not enough, Hemmann's Lonny, Andrew Matseur’s Dennis, and Daniel Poole's Stacee belt out classic hits that Inspire audience members to dance and sing along.

If outstanding vocals aren't your thing, come for the amazing dancing choreographed by Sarah Logsdon. With so many talented performers (too many to list) dance lovers will wow at Haley Kirk's Waitress #1, pole dancers April Diaczun and Bailey Phillips, and many other beautiful dancers.

So many wonderful moments and talented individuals. Evan Tinsman's Mayor, Heidi Freeland-Trail’s Regina, Christopher Quigley's Hertz, Carter Anstine’s Franz, are just a few of the many performances that made this such a successful evening.

The live band, amazing set design, lighting, and fantastic retro costumes all add to this explosion of song and dance

If you missed the warning or the reference to pole dancing, let this be a final notification. This show is not for young audiences. There are graphic scenes and adult language that, despite not being family-friendly, are integral parts of what makes for such a great evening. To get tickets before they sell out, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293069®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthebelmont.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1