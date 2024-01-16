Review: THE GREAT GATSBY at The Belmont Theatre

A night at the theater is always the right choice. At The Belmont Theatre in York, with two stages and a wealth of creativity, it is also an easy choice.

The Great Gatsby, written by F. Scott Fitzgerald, and adapted for the stage by Simon Levy, tells the heartbreaking story of Daisy Buchanan and all the men who adore her. Fitzgerald’s novel, and the stage adaptation, explore the illusion of the American dream, class structures, and the dangers of living in the past. Audience members watch characters desperately trying to recapture what once was, and have a front row seat for their eventual demise.

The intrigue and history of this story is reason enough to come to the show, however, theatergoers may also appreciate the efforts of the new and seasoned Belmont performers. Charlie Heller, a regular performer at The Belmont, stars as Jay Gatsby. This is one of his best performances to date playing a sophisticated gentleman with a secret to hide. Brian Gilbert plays Nick Carraway, the sometimes narrator and always moral compass. Gilbert has a number of wonderful moments and garners many laughs from the audience. Daisy Buchanan (Daisy Mae Johnston) seems to have the attention of all the fellows. Johnston has good chemistry with Heller’s Gatsby and many nice scenes with Seth Worley (her brutish husband). A stand out performance was delivered by Faith Brown in her portrayal of Jordan Baker. Brown’s depiction of the flippant professional golfer was a treat to watch, and her interactions with Gilbert’s Carraway were some of the best of the evening. Also mentionable were the performances of supporting cast members Makaley Warner and Randy Kerr.

While director, Greg Koslosky, utilized the black box theater well and made efforts to create smooth transitions, the symbolic imagery attempted fell short. Audience members familiar with the story might catch the green light, the man on the dock, and even the all seeing eye, but without the background knowledge, the repeated use of these symbols was unclear. That said, the effort should be applauded as many directors may have chosen to avoid the deeper symbolism altogether. Instead, Koslosky, using video projection technology, steered into the challenge.

The Belmont Theatre can always be counted on for interesting sets and costumes. Dan Griffin and Greg Koslosky created a simple yet effective backdrop while Isabelle Myers curated a number of beautiful costumes.

