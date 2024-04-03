Review: MAMMA MIA! at Hershey Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"Mamma Mia!" at the Hershey Theatre delivers a delightful fusion of familiarity and innovation, making it a must-see for both die-hard fans and newcomers alike.

With its iconic soundtrack featuring beloved hits like "Dancing Queen" and "Mamma Mia," this production guarantees an unforgettable evening of entertainment. While many may be acquainted with the storyline from the 2008 film adaptation, the live performance brings a fresh energy to the stage.

Led by a stellar cast, including Alisa Melendez as Sophie and Christine Sherrill as Donna, the production bursts with girl power, showcasing the strength and talent of its female leads. Melendez's portrayal of Sophie impressively combines maturity with feistiness, adding a new dimension to the character.

The set design offers a refreshing departure from the traditional, opting instead for a beautiful simplicity that hints at a creative reinterpretation of the classic production. The opening scenes initially set high expectations for a remarkable traditional rendition, which the show occasionally struggles to maintain.

The true stars of the evening emerge in the form of the dynamic duo Tanya and Rosie, portrayed with charisma and flair by Jalynn Steele and Carly Sakolove, respectively. Their performances steal the spotlight, injecting the production with infectious energy and humor.

The ensemble cast dazzles with impeccable choreography by Anthony Van Laast, supported by the talented dance captain Danny Lopez-Alicea and assistant Gray Phillips. While each member of the cast has memorable moments, Rob Marnell's portrayal of Harry particularly shines, showcasing impeccable vocals and comedic timing.

Despite occasional lighting and sound issues, the touring company delivers a crowd-pleasing performance that leaves audiences buzzing with energy and laughter. While not without its hiccups, "Mamma Mia!" at the Hershey Theatre remains the best theatrical production of its kind, ensuring an experience that resonates long after the final curtain call.