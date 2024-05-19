Review: THE FULL MONTY at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dutch Apple brings some naughty fun to the stage with their latest offering The Full Monty. Based on the 1997 film, The Full Monty tells the story of six unemployed “regular” guys who decide that stripping is the best way to pay the bills. The ensemble includes everyman Jerry (Craig Smith), king-sized Dave (Frank Hughes), Malcolm the Mama’s Boy (Jordan Ross Weinhold), geriatric Horse, (James Major Burns) . Harold the hoofer (Robert Tully) and Ethan the endowed (William Draper).

This motley crew works well together. They are not especially flashy singers or dancers which really works well in a show where the blue-collar characters know more about poker hands than jazz hands.

Songs were fun and catchy. My favorites being Horse’s “Big Black Man”, and the show’s finale “Let It Go”. The nine-piece orchestra was especially responsive and complimentary to the action.

The show has some great supporting roles for the talented ladies in the cast including Dave’s supportive wife, Georgie (Caitlin Sams) and Harold’s clueless spouse, Vicki (Shannon Connolly). Tricia Cochron is a true scene stealer as the grizzled Jeanette, who serves as the crew’s hilarious rehearsal piano player.

Director, Victor Legarreta keeps the action moving, and does a great job of getting distinct, funny and engaging performances from everyone in the cast.

This show may not be as wholesome as Dutch Apple’s next offering, The Sound of Music, but also not nearly as raunchy as some other things like The Book of Mormon or Avenue Q. There is some adult language and adult themes and a bare bum. I would think this show is in the “PG-13” range. I was actually a little bit surprised by some of the dialogue that might come off as sexist or homophobic, but I understand it is largely needed for the plot and leads to growth and understanding for some of the show’s less open-minded characters.

The Full Monty is a lot of fun, and a great palate cleanser after the more solemn, Ragtime. It is playing now through June 22.

