Review: ANGELS IN AMERICA: PART TWO at Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Angels in America Part Two Perestroika came to the Ephrata stage this week. This complex and important story began a few weeks ago with the first half-Angels in America Part One Millennium. A significant amount of what I liked and admired about the two halves are identical. The initial review can be found at this link.

Therefore, I’d like to take this opportunity to highlight some aspects that are different or under-recognized in this follow-up performance.

First, I feel the tone is somewhat different. The first half deals with atonement. Characters reflect on their choices and figure out whether or not to make changes accordingly. The second half deals more with forgiveness. Most of the characters are slighted, used, or even abused by others and must decide how to move on, and in some cases, how to make lemons into lemonade.

Secondly, I am happy to share some love with cast members who deserve some extra recognition this time around. Rachel Faust steps front and center in her role as an angel. Faust is both confident and authoritative In her performance. Kudus to Lionella Darling and company who designed her elaborate and magnificent wings that were worn throughout the show.

Dominic Santos was given an opportunity to shine in this section with his wise, funny, and supportive characterization of Belize the nurse. Susan Kresge continued her run as the show’s most talented utility player, slipping in and out of costumes, wigs, and accents at a moment’s notice.

Lastly, after viewing the story as a whole, I am much more appreciative of the connectivity and intricacies of the plot. The characters, scenes, and stories continuously bump into each other in surprising, yet believable ways. A throwaway comic line about “my ex-lover’s lover’s Mormon mother” brings this aspect front and center.

I am very grateful that EPAC brought Angels in America to their stage. This important show is simultaneously both contemporary and a product of its time. More people need to see it. Friday night’s audience was on the lighter side. I worry that people are intimidated by its significant run time (about 4 hours). While this half did seem a little more padded than the first, it delivers poignancy and closure to the iconic narrative.

