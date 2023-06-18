Review: SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK at OrangeMite Studio

In 1954, Joseph Papp began the first “Shakespeare in the Park” to bring the works of William Shakespeare to public by offering free performances in Central Park. Now many cities around the world offer variations of “Shakespeare in the Park” to their communities. OrangeMite Studio is performing “Shakespeare in the Park” in 4 different York, PA parks on June 16, 17, 23, and 24. The June 23rd performance is at Cherry Lane, and the June 24th performance is at Kiwanis Lake. This year’s “Shakespeare in the Park” is performing 3 one Act plays including “As You Like It,” “Romeo y Julieta” and “Henry VI, part one.”

“As You Like It” was directed by Paige Hoke. This comedy follows Rosalind (Aundraá Polk) as she flees from her uncle’s court and finds her love interest, Orlando (Daryll Perkins Jr.). Aundraá Polk demonstrated a strong grasp of the Shakespeare script. Daryll Perkins Jr. brought the comedy of show.

“Romeo y Julieta” was directed by Angel Nuñez and had a bilingual twist to the performance. “Romeo y Julieta” is the well-known tragedy of star-crossed lovers. Romeo (Chris Nieves) and Julieta (Grace Stover) as well as the entire cast effortlessly switched between English and Spanish throughout this one act performance.

The last act, “Henry VI, part one” was directed by William Wolfgang. This historical act has action and fight scenes as it centers on the War of the Roses. It follows the Henry VI (Liam DiMercurio) becoming king and the capture of Joan of Arc (Paige Hoke).

This year’s “Shakespeare in the Park” cast includes: Chris Crimmins, Liam DiMercurio, Sofia DiMercurio, Gianmarco Febres, Pedro Febres, Rio Fuentes, Megan Garbrick, Jess Haag, Elijah Haag, Paige Hoke, Chris Koslosky, Rebecca Lease, Chris Nieves, Angel Nuñez, Matthew Oyler, Daryl Perkins Jr., Aundreaá Polk, Grace Stover, Ryan Szwaja, Ben Waters, and Billy Wolfgang. Crew includes: Molly Mock (Stage Manager), Tom Wolfgang (Set Design), Bob Hoke (Sound), Mary Snow (Costumes), and MaryAnn Hoke (Props).

Check out “Shakespeare in the Park” at Cherry Lane or Kiwanis Lake. You will enjoy the works of William Shakespeare as he intended it to be see. Check out the link below for more information.