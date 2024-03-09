Review: PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at Gamut Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gamut Theatre is performing “Pride and Prejudice” this month from March 9th to March 24th under the direction of Francesca Amendolia. The play is written by Kate Hamill and is based on the well-known novel by Jane Austen. The original “Pride and Prejudice” was written in 1813 and has sold over 20 million copies and inspired many adaptations in written form, television, or film. Kate Hamill offers a unique twist on the antics of the 5 daughters in the Bennent family. You will be laughing out loud at the physical comedy and fast pace of the show.

Amber Mann plays Mrs. Bennet and brought the games of match-making in the 1800’s to life with her energy, and Jason Samarin played an excellent counter to that energy as the quiet Mr. Bennet. The five daughter were played by Grace Hoover (Lizzy), Erin Shellenberger (Jane), Maggie Haynes (Mary), Alexandra Fazzolari (Lydia), and Allie Willhouse (Kitty). These actors played well together as a close-knit family but had their own strong personality that set them apart.

The love interests were played by Sean Adams (Mr. Darcy), Kevin Willis (Mr. Bingley), Matthew Hogan (Mr. Collins), and Dom Hernandez (Wickham). Erika Eberly (Miss Bingley), Gabriella DeCarli (Lady Catherine), Tessa Eberlein (Miss De Bourgh), Abby Carroll (Charlotte Lucas), Kayla Mini (Servant), and Jessica Webster (Servant) play the supporting characters in this fun comedy about making assumptions, marriage, wealth, and society.

I enjoyed Kate Hamill’s take on “Pride and Prejudice” and recommend catching it at Gamut Theatre March 9th to 24th. I also enjoyed the costumes by Jess Ross and music chosen by the sound designer, Alexander Owens. Please note that one actor is highly allergic to mint/menthol, so gum will not be allowed in first few rows of the theatre as a precaution. Click the link below to buy tickets today.