Review: A TRIP TO THE MOON at DreamWrights

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



DreamWrights is performing “A Trip to the Moon” by Tracy Wells under the direction of Crystal Ganong from April 5th to April 14th. This vignette-style play will take you back to the summer of 1969 in America when everyone was talking about landing on the moon, Woodstock, and Vietnam. Each short scene was titled by an iconic song from 1969 and addressed themes from the time. Many issues are still relevant today like women’s rights, civil rights, and trusting the government.

The ensemble cast did an excellent job portraying American families of 1969. They went through a wide range of emotions as they walked you down memory lane. The cast includes: Jessica Haag, Joey Miller, Mylah Schmitt, Claire Mazey, Ryan Cramer, Joshua Arroyo, Tigris Aquino, Arabelle Click, Matt Ganong, Charlie Brooks, Mackenzie Landis, Ocean Aquino, Logan Skovron, Lyla Etheridge, Lily Ganong, Evangeline Haag, Ryan Cramer, Lukas Donagher, Marlowe Given, Jayden Marcus Smith, and Zachary Claghorn. Some scenes stood out to me like Jessica Haag’s moving performance as a mother getting the draft letter for her son and Zachary Claghorn as a seasoned soldier in Vietnam.

The show is onstage for two weekends, and I recommend it for adults and teens. I enjoyed the theme of 1969 continuing to the art gallery in the lobby that featured artists born before 1969. Click the link below for DreamWrights to order your tickets and enjoy the music of 1969 and moon landing all over again.