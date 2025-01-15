Review: PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL at Hershey Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Your appreciation of Pretty Woman the Musical is probably directly related to your familiarity and love of the movie. There is extensive dialogue, events, and costume call backs to the Julia Roberts classic. Some audience members (like my plus-one) loved this, while others might prefer to stay home and stream the original.

Eva Gary stars as Vivian West, the Cinderella of our story. Gary is bubbly and full of energy. Jack Rasmussen complements her as Edward Lewis, the role originated by Richard Gere. Lewis has a great voice and the show gives him a couple of memorable ballads “Something About Her” and “Freedom” among an otherwise mediocre score.

The only problem is that the tone of both ballads and Lewis’s voice lean heavily into Country. It seemed a little off-putting seeing this high-class city slicker pining over a twangy accompaniment.

Max Cervantes puts in a fine turn as Happy Man, the part-time narrator of the show. He has solid energy and charm. Speaking of charm, audience favorite was definitely Guilio the bellhop, played by Yamil Rivera. He was very funny in his clowning abilities.

Costumes, sets and choreography enhanced the story without drawing undue attention.

Pretty Woman is the final show at the Hershey Theatre prior to extensive renovations over the course of 2025. Consider experiencing live, local, professional theater while you can!

