Review: 'NIGHT, MOTHER at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg

Marsha Norman’s ‘Night, Mother premiered in 1982 at The American Repertory Theatre. This Pulitzer Prize winning drama gives the audience a glimpse into the lives of mother and daughter, Thelma and Jessie Cates, exploring their history and their relationship on the evening Jessie has decided to commit suicide. It is a heavy, chilling, emotional drama that leaves audiences speechless. Director Samuel Eisenhuth brings ‘Night, Mother to the stage at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg through January 26th.

The set (designed by James Casey and Sam Eisenhuth with construction and painting by James Casey and set dressings by Annie Hart and Susan Reutter), props (by Annie Hart and Susan Reutter), and lighting (designed by Samuel Eisenhuth and stage manager Morgan Vallie) are well-designed, giving the audience a feel for life in the Cates’ home while keeping their attention fully focused on the actors. The blocking and movement make good use of the stage, preventing the performance from becoming too static, and yet every movement has a purpose.

The cast features Mary Geraci as Jessie Cates and Catherine Tyson-Osif as Thelma “Mama” Cates. These actors tackle the difficult themes in this play with wonderful authenticity. Their pacing and line delivery are perfect, keeping the show moving while allowing the audience space to breathe and take it in. Tyson-Osif handles Mama’s rollercoaster of emotions beautifully, using her voice, expressions, and body language to fully express her character’s feelings. Geraci’s performance as Jessie is riveting. Her calm practicality as she tries to arrange things for Mama to move forward without her is unsettling. Geraci’s Jessie is controlled, consistent, steadfast, and determined. Tyson-Osif and Geraci meet the challenges of this play head on, creating an experience for audiences that is both emotionally devastating and completely engaging.

The themes in ‘Night, Mother may be triggering for some audience members. Director Samuel Eisenhuth and Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg make a point of providing information about the resources such as 988 that are available to those who may know someone who is struggling or for those who are themselves struggling with thoughts of self-harm and suicide. This production of ‘Night, Mother is powerful, thought-provoking, and challenging. Get your tickets at ltmpa.com to catch this captivating drama.

