Review: MURDER FOR TWO at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

As the famous Monty Python quote goes, “And now for something completely different.” Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre starts off their new season with the murder-mystery/comedy/musical, Murder for Two. Josh Glacken and Robbie Harrison star in this two person show. Glacken stars as Marcus the detective, and Harrison plays all the oddball suspects including a southern belle, a ballerina, and various choirboys.

This show requires a lot from its performers. Glacken and Harrison are asked to do many things well. Murder for Two does not have an orchestra. Instead, the stars take turns on a revolving piano. Both men are skilled musicians. Their four-handed finale was impressive.

Unfortunately, the score is not especially engaging or memorable. It also does not require Pavarotti-level range from the performers. I think I would have preferred Murder for Two to be a straight play, since the songs kept getting in the way.

Throughout the show, Harrison fluctuated characters constantly. Alternating props from fan to handkerchief to eyeglasses helped the audience follow who was speaking. Voice and posture changes were not as precise or pronounced as would be expected in this type of show. On the other hand, Glackens’s role is deceptively more difficult since he only plays the reactive straight-man.

The show is 90 minutes with no intermission. Director, Victor Legarreta understands the farcical elements and keeps the action coming. However, funny, and fast are not synonymous. The coherency of the plot is sometimes sacrificed by the manic pace of the show. This is a flaw of the script, not this production.

I appreciate that Dutch Apple took a chance with Murder for Two, but it really wasn’t my cup of tea.

