Review: JERSEY BOYS at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Oh, what a night! Dutch Apple brings the crowd-pleaser Jersey Boys to the Lancaster stage. Based on the life and times of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, this toe-tapping blast from the past serves up all their hits like Sherry, Big Girls Don’t Cry, and Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You. Sebastian Rohn great as the legendary Frankie Valli. Many of the numbers featuring that iconic falsetto is spot on. It is obvious, Mr Rohn put a lot of time, effort, and practice into mastering the look and the sound of the great singer. Matt Michael brings a multi-dimensional performance to fellow Four Seasons; member, Tommy DeVito. At times, he is both lovable and despicable-but that is what makes him human. What I like most about this musical is that is doesn’t gloss over the musicians’ flaws. We get to know them, warts and all. This makes it a more rewarding story.

Bobby Becher plays Bobby Gaudino, the group’s gifted songwriter, and the guy with his head screwed on the straightest. Becher’s lead on the great Oh, What a Night was especially vibrant and enjoyable. Bobby Guenther plays Nick Massi, the self-described “Ringo” of the Four Seasons. I think he sells himself short. His moves and vocals are right up there with the rest of them, besides he completes the picture. No one wants to buy a record from The Three Seasons! Other stand -out performances include Joe Collins as tough guy, Gyp and Brandon Leporadi as pip-squeak, Joe Pesci (yes, THAT Joe Pesci).

Choreography by Ashley Becher is relatively simple, but completely authentic. Her opening dance number set in a different era was especially popping, Director, Michael Brindisi gets consistently solid performances out of his cast, and keeps the pace moving. The abstract set design and video displays by Robert Kovach, Dominic Lau, Cody O’Del, and Chris McCleary were all nicely embedded in the show and greatly enhanced the storytelling without being overwhelming. I especially loved the abstract decoration on the sides of the stage reminiscent of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame architecture. This was both clever and appropriate. The six piece orchestra did not disappoint. I liked how some of the players that played the same instruments as Four Seasons members were hidden off-stage, but percussionist Brandton T. Miller was prominent in most numbers as if he was a bonus member of the band.

Audience members were very pleased with this show. They got all of the inside jokes that might have gone over the heads of people unfamiliar with the musicians. The guy at the table next to me proudly told the waitress, “I have seen this show eight times. I grew up with this music!” That being said, I think this is a great show for adults of any age. There is some PG-13 content, but that’s what you get when telling the tale of guys growing up on the streets of New Jersey. This is one of the better Broadway biographies, and Dutch Apple does it justice. Get your tickets now.

