Review: INTO THE WOODS at Theatre Harrisburg

Into the Woods, the 1986 award-winning musical by Sondheim and Lapine, explores themes that continue to resonate with audiences today—themes of parent/child relationships, growing up, punishment versus justice, the individual good versus the good of the community, responsibility, morality, and, of course, being careful what you wish for. Into the Woods examines these themes through an intertwining of familiar fairy tales such as “Little Red Riding Hood’, “Cinderella”, and “Rapunzel”, tying them together with a story of a Baker and his wife and the Witch who lives next door. The cast and crew at Theatre Harrisburg, under the direction of Brian Massey with pit director Mitchell Sensenig-Wilshire and vocal director Kristen Gaus, presents Into the Woods through November 24th.



Set designer Andrew Nyberg, technical director Curtis Mittong, Costume Designer John White, props designer Becky Arney, projection designer Alexander Zemaitis, and lighting designer Matthew Mitra have outdone themselves with this production. The combination of rustic and steampunk elements create a beautiful and magical set that moves seamlessly from one scene to another. The pit orchestra, which includes Lydia Klinger (flute/piccolo), Dave Godshall (clarinet), Nate Grim (bassoon), Bill Perbetsky (trumpet), Sylvia Perbetsky (horn 1), Rod Clippenger (horn 2), Erin Stephanic (violin 1), Andrew Vinton (violin 2), Lynn Murphy (viola 1), Donna Marie Dietz (viola 2), Hope Bowling (cello), Tim Crane (bass), Alison Williams (percussion), Kristen Gaus (piano), and Ellen Carnahan (synthesizer), is incredible, bringing Sondheim’s music to life with precision and emotion.



The cast features Samuel Shaffer (Cinderella’s Father), Caleb Steindel (Steward), Diane Bateman (Granny), Ella Brandt (Lucinda), Megan Burghdorf (Florinda), Becky Mease (Cinderella’s Step-Mother), Nina Cline (Cinderella’s Mother/Giantess), Ethan Goss (Rapunzel’s Prince), Travis Pierce (Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf), Olivia Kane (Rapunzel), Beth Darowish (Jack’s Mother), Eric Pope (Mysterious Man/Narrator), Jay Falgo (Jack), Kayla Capone Kasper (Cinderella), Zoey Bright (Little Red Riding Hood), Sarah Pugh (Baker’s Wife), Eric Mansilla (Baker), and Maria Petrilak (Witch). The cast performs beautifully, enunciating every word so that no one misses a single element of the storyline, meeting the challenge of Sondheim’s music with skill and agility, and performing their characters with depth of emotion that is truly moving.



In the midst of this wonderfully talented cast, there are some performances and moments that stand out. Darowish and Falgo are wonderfully cast as Jack’s Mother and Jack—they have wonderful comedic timing, and their expressions and interactions with one another are completely convincing. Cline’s voice, with its wide range, beautiful clarity, and full tone, is perfect for Cinderella’s Mother/The Giantess. Eric Pope is captivating as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, and his duet with Eric Mansilla’s Baker on “No More” is heart-wrenching. Mansilla and Pugh light up the stage as the Baker and the Baker’s Wife—their vocals, expressions, and chemistry on stage tie the whole show together and keep the action moving. Petrilak’s performance as the Witch is superb, sometimes giving off Bernadette Peters’s vibes. Her stage presence and emotionally charged performance are incredible, and her vocals on “Stay with Me”, “Witch’s Lament”, “Last Midnight”, and the “Finale” are simply gorgeous.



Into the Woods is one of this reviewer’s favorite shows, and the caliber of talent, intensity of emotion, and connections among the cast members make this production stand out. This show is entertaining, heart-breaking, and profound, reminding us all that “children will listen”—something we all need to remember if there’s to be any hope. Visit theatreharrisburg.com for more information.

