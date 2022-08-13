Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: CHICAGO at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Review: CHICAGO at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Chicago runs now through September 12.

Register for Central Pennsylvania News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 13, 2022  

Dutch Apple celebrates the jazz age in their newest production of Chicago. Although the playbill references a cast of 22, the orchestra is the true star of this show. The ten-piece ensemble is bold and brassy. They are placed prominently and permanently onstage with good reason. They serve as the engine that propels the story.

Logan Floyd and Kate Frieden star as Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart, respectively. Both actresses connect well with the audience. They prove that it's sometimes good to be bad. Ms. Floyd, in particularly, is a good belter. Both actresses convey the strength and confidence that their characters demand.

Edward Miskie stars as Billy Flynn, the slimy lawyer, who prioritizes making a buck over justice.

This show has a dynamite supporting cast. Christina Wells does an amazing job as Matron Moton. Wells commands the stage every time she appears. G.A. James does an outstanding job as Mary Sunshine. James's sopranos voice is pitch perfect and impressive. My favorite supporting character is Brian Kalinowski's dimwitted Amos Hart. Kalinowski is a warm and sincere performer. He connects with the audience and earns our sympathy. His solo number, "Mister Cellophane" is an unexpected highlight.

The show's choreography drips sex. The Fosse inspired moves had performers slinking and gyrating around the stage. The simple, black costumes featured lots of skin. They added an additional layer of sensuality to the stage.

While the show has many similarities in plot and score with the 2002 movie, it has a few surprises up its sleeve that were enjoyable and unique. The lack of traditional sets does not take away from the story. Instead, it allows other aspects of the show to step into the spotlight.

Chicago plays now through September 12. It is well worth a look.





From This Author - Rich Mehrenberg

Rich Mehrenberg was introduced to the magic of theater when he played "The Boy" in his first grade class production of "The Giving Tree". It has been a long term love affair ever... (read more about this author)


Review: THE ELEPHANT MAN at The Belmont Theatre
August 8, 2022

A powerful and thoughtful drama that questions the concept of normalcy. Currently on Belmont Theater's stage is a challenging, yet rewarding production of The Elephant Man. The play, like the film, concerns nineteenth-century, London doctor, Fredrick Treves and his attempts to bring dignity and normalcy to the severely disfigured, John Merrick.
Interview: Logan Floyd of CHICAGO at Dutch Apple Dinner Theater
August 6, 2022

Broadway World talks with Dutch Apple's Velma Kelly.
Review: THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at EPAC
July 30, 2022

What did our critic think of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at EPAC?
Review: THE LITTLE MERMAID at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
July 18, 2022

What did our critic think? Dutch Apple’s production of The Little Mermaid will be loved by kids, but if you are older than ten, it probably won’t be “part of your world”.
Review: JERSEY BOYS at Fulton Theatre
June 30, 2022

What did our critic think of JERSEY BOYS at Fulton Theatre? Jersey Boys made its local premiere at Fulton Theatre recently. While there were certain pandemic related setbacks and obstacles, it was definitely worth the wait. Fulton's production of Jersey Boys is an amazing combination of blockbuster songs, amazing harmonies, and engaging storytelling.