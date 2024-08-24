Review: BROADWAY BOUND at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Neil Simon’s semi-autobiographical play Broadway Bound opened on Broadway in 1986. The third of his Eugene Trilogy, Broadway Bound explores relatable themes including caring for aging parents, seeking success in one’s career, and dealing with infidelity. It also dives into the complexities of relationships between siblings, small town life, and the political and social realities of the late 1940s. Broadway Bound is touching and humorous, and the right cast and director can create a beautiful tapestry that will have audiences laughing one moment and bringing them to silent reflection the next. Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg has just the right cast, crew, and director to bring this play to life. Audiences can experience this play through September 8th.

One of the first things audiences will note is that the costumes (Amy Dove), hairstyles, set (Mandi L. Hurley, Bobby Zaccano, Heather Jannetta), props (Mary Eckrote), and music (Alex E. Donley) are specific to the time period, designed to transport the audience to 1949 Brighton Beach. The lighting (Bob McCleary and Alex E. Donley) highlights not only the different rooms in the house but also the progression of time and the changes in mood. The radio broadcast is well-designed, though the volume could have been a little louder on opening night.

Director U. Aaron Booth, along with assistant director John Kubasko, stage manager Lori Haagen, and assistant stage manager Alex E. Donley, lead a highly talented cast featuring Kathryn “Kassie” Shoup (Blanche Morton), Anthony Leukus (Jack Jerome), Stephanie Via (Kate Jerome), Andy Isaacs (Ben Epstein), Charles Miller (Stanely Jerome), and Aiden Storm (Eugene Jerome). The entire cast keeps the story moving, infusing their characters with wonderful humor and emotion. The timing is just about perfect throughout the show.

Shoup’s Blanche is poised and elegant, providing a contrast to Kate and Ben, her sister and father. Her entreaty to her father to speak to their mother and consider moving to Florida is heartfelt and serves to highlight Ben’s stubbornness and one of the many rifts within the family. Leukus and Via bring intensity and emotion to their scenes as Jack and Kate. Leukus displays Jack’s guilt, discontent, and inner conflict through his posture, gestures, and expression. Via’s facial expressions and interactions with each of the members of the Jerome family draw the audience into the family circle and the emotions Kate experiences throughout the show. Isaacs gives one of his best performances to date as Ben Epstein, Kate and Blanche’s father. Everything about his performance, from his facial expressions to his gait to his line delivery suits his character. Miller and Storm are utterly believable as the brothers Stanley and Eugene. From the moments when they feel completely exasperated with one another to the moments when they are demonstrating their belief in and love for one another, Miller and Storm develop the relationship between the brothers in a complex and lovely way. They truly give the story its heart and soul.

The production of Broadway Bound is riveting and completely deserving of the standing ovation it received on opening night. You do not want to miss this show at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg. Tickets are moving fast, so visit ltmpa.com before it’s too late!

Comments