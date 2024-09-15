Review: BOEING BOEING at Oyster Mill Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 1960 farce Boeing Boeing was written by French playwright Marc Camoletti and was translated into English by Beverely Cross and Francis Evans. This fast-paced comedy gives audiences a glimpse into the life of Frenchman Bernard who believes he has found the perfect system for enjoying the company of multiple women without them knowing. By dating (and getting engaged to) three airline stewardesses from three different airlines, if he just sticks to the timetables, it should (and does for some time) work out beautifully for Bernard. Unfortunately, things fall apart as a faster plane makes the women’s time in the air shorter and the timetables no longer hold true. Bernard’s friend Robert comes to visit from Wisconsin just in time to witness and get caught up in the chaos. Director Michael Hosler brings Boeing Boeing to the stage at Oyster Mill Playhouse through September 29th.

The set, lighting, sound, and costumes are carefully crafted to set the play in 1960s Paris. As soon as the audience enters the theatre, they are welcomed into Bernard’s apartment, where the furniture, color schemes, and art evoke the 60s. The costumes and wigs are one of this reviewer’s favorite design elements of the show. Bravo to the production staff, including Michael Hosler (director/set), Samantha Klimas (stage manager/set), Aliza Bardfield (producer/set/lights and sound), Jim Fisher (lights), Sarah Pinter (lights), Kristen Borgersen (lights and sound), Miss Ruth’s Time Bomb (costumes), Nicole Dube (design and style partner).

Boeing Boeing is a play that requires immense energy, precise comedic timing, well-choreographed physical comedy, and just the right chemistry between the characters. This cast does not disappoint. In this six-person cast there is not a single weak link. Samantha Speraw is utterly engaging as the flirtatious and pragmatic New York stewardess Gloria. Speraw’s interactions with Graham Woods as Bernard and Matthew Golden as Robert are hysterical. Sarah Pinter takes on the role of the fiery, passionate Italian stewardess Gabriella. Her facial expressions really bring out Gabriella’s emotions beautifully. Megan Thomas’s Gretchen, the German stewardess, is strong, straightforward, and emotional.

Anne Marino’s character Berthe, Bernard’s maid, ties the show together, offering continuity in the midst of the chaos. Her facial expressions, posture, and body language highlight Berthe’s character and emotions wonderfully, and her line delivery is perfect for Berthe’s dry wit. Graham Woods and Matthew Golden take on the roles of Bernard and Robert, respectively. Woods is the epitome of the suave, passionate Frenchman, quite the opposite of Golden’s nerdy, conservative, mid-western Robert. These actors give brilliant performances that light up the stage and keep the action rolling.

Every actor in this performance fully embodies their character. Their timing and physical comedy are spot-on, and their interactions with one another are filled with energy and emotion. This reviewer has not laughed so hard during a performance in quite a while. If you are looking for an evening of entertainment—laugh-till-you-cry comedy—Boeing Boeing at Oyster Mill Playhouse is just what you’re looking for. Visit oystermillplayhouse.com for more information!

Photo Credit @shesophoto

Comments