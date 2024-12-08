Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Keystone Theatrics At The Playhouse At Allenberry

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Disney’s Beauty and the Beast first thrilled audiences in the movie theatres in 1991. In 1994 the stage adaptation opened on Broadway with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book by Linda Woolverton. The stage version of this “tale as old as time” takes the themes of the story—love, family, home, intolerance, fear of the unknown, imagination, hope—and dives deeper into each of them. It is an always-relevant story for audiences of all ages. Catch Beauty and the Beast this holiday season under the direction of Ryan Boyles and Kayla Capone Kasper with music director Brandon W. Bitner presented by Keystone Theatrics at the Playhouse at Allenberry through December 29th.



The production is big and beautiful, and just what fans of Beauty and the Beast dream of. The set (painted by Dave Olmsted and constructed by Jason Nedrow), props (by Kelley Heinlen), costumes (provided by Prather Productions, with additional costuming by Maria Petrilak and wigs by Sherry Boyles) and lighting (designed by Tristan Stasiulis) transport the audience to the “provincial town”, to the woods, and to the beast’s castle. Audiences will completely believe in theatre magic after seeing this show. The choreography by Lauren Kutz was one of the highlights of this production. From the mesmerizing opening ballet performed by Grace E. Wellmon to the fluid movements of the wolf dances in act 1 and 2 to the amazingly complex ensemble dances during “Belle”, “Gaston”, “Be Our Guest”, and “the Mob Song”, the choreography is enchanting, and the cast performs it so well it looks effortless.



The orchestra, under the direction of Brandon W. Bitner, includes Shanna Danielson (Reed 1), Johnna McGreevy (Reed 2), Andy Herring (Reed 3), Julia Balseiro (Horn), Bill Perbetsky (Trumpet), Kristen Gaus (Keyboard 1), Lisa Collins (Keyboard 2), Jess Kling (Violin), Andrew Jackson (Cello), David Porter (Bass), Alison Williams (Percussion), and Mike Feher (Drums). They perform the iconic score with feeling, bringing the music to life throughout the show.



The ensemble, which includes Kaitlyn Ball, Aynslie Crozier, Travis Conrad, Andrew Davis, Roxanne Hennessy, Travis Houtz, Lauren Kutz, Aubrey Kyler, Charles Miller, Reagan Newbury, Stephanie Newbury, Ariana Stambaugh, Grace E. Wellmon, Alyssa Wenger, and Charlie Wingert, does a wonderful job playing multiple roles from townspeople to enchanted objects. Each member of the ensemble brings something special to this show, and their energy, facial expressions, and vocal talents create a cohesive, emotional, fairytale atmosphere.



Jade Arwen’s gorgeous operatic vocals are spot-on in her role as Madame de la Grande Bouche, the armoire. Mrs. Potts (Shalisha Nason Kerr) and Chip (Elliot Del Gaudio/Caroline Edwards) are adorable together, and Kerr’s rendition of “Beauty and the Beast” is absolutely heartwarming. Jacqueline Turk McNary lights up the stage as Babette, the sensuous, dramatic maid turned feather duster. Bernie Labuskes takes on the role of Belle’s father, Maurice. He plays the eccentric, loving, absent-minded inventor with a lovely authenticity, and his performance of “No Matter What” with Carly Paige Lafferty’s Belle is adorable.



Carter Anstine and Sean Deffley play the iconic duo of Cogsworth and Lumiere. Anstine’s Cogsworth is the perfect mix of curmudgeon, comedian, and devoted servant. Deffley’s Lumiere, with his high-strung quick wit, balances Cogsworth wonderfully, and his vocals are excellently displayed in “Be Our Guest”. Ozzy Smith and Brad Leer perform the villainous duo of Lefou and Gaston. Smith’s Lefou is hilarious. His comedic timing and line delivery are brilliant. Leer’s Gaston is delightfully obnoxious, self-centered, and charismatic. Smith and Leer play off one another well, and their vocal performances are outstanding.



Carly Paige Lafferty and Joshua Schriver take an already fantastic production and elevate it even more as Belle and the Beast. Lafferty’s Belle is strong and smart. Her interactions with the other characters are well-crafted and uplifting. Schriver completely embodies the Beast. He uses his voice and body language so that the audience feels the Beast’s emotions even though his face is covered by a mask. Lafferty’s clear, precise vocals are lovely and well-highlighted in “Home” and “A Change in Me”. Schriver’s strong, full, and emotional vocal performance brings the audience to tears in “If I Can’t Love Her”.



This entire production of Beauty and the Beast is everything that fans of the story could hope for. The cast and crew of Keystone Theatrics have put together a performance this reviewer could see over and over again. Get your tickets before it’s too late! Visit https://keystonetheatrics.com/.

Reader Reviews