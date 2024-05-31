Review: A YEAR OF TOAD AND FROG at Musical Bos Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Musical Box Theatre presents “A Year of Frog and Toad” from May 30th to June 1st under the direction of Shana Christine McCoy.

This whimsical musical is an adaptation by Robert and Willie Reale from the children’s books written and illustrated by Arnold Lobel. The show first premiered in 2002 at the Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis.

This darling musical takes the audience through a year in the life of best friends, Frog and Toad. Christen Demintz brought energy and optimism to the character of Frog, and Justin Rosenberger’s portrayal of Toad was an excellent contrast with his fumbles and pessimism. Both actors brought strong vocals, light-heart comedy, and moments of sweet friendship to audience as the characters went through the 4 seasons of the year. My favorite animal in the show was the Snail, play by Christina Duncan, with her catchy song and perfect snail mannerisms that made me laugh.

The rest of the cast included: Emily Goodling (Lady Bird 1 / Turtle), Mallory McVey (Lady Bird 2), Tabby Duncan (Lady Bird 3 / Lizard), Christina Duncan (Snail), Taylor Van Arsdale (Mouse), River Hingos (Young Frog), Ryan Snider (Father Frog), Bethany Malykh (Mother Frog), Dustyn McLaughphlin (Large and Terrible Frog). The children’s Ensemble of fish squirrels, and moles included: Danella DeMasi, Lilly Warner, Nova Green, River Hingos, Dustyn McLaughlin, Gabriela Ferrer, and Sophia Hinkle.

This a the perfect musical for young children especially those that have read the Frog and Toad stories. Click the link below to buy tickets or for more information.

