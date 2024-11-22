Review: A DOG'S LIFE at Hanover Little Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sean Grennan and Leah Okimoto’s A Dog’s Life is a beautiful, emotional, hilarious tale (or tail?) of the life of a dog named Jack, his person Joel, and two other dogs he meets along the way. The show covers all the ups and downs of doggy life—time in the pound, life on the streets, relationships with other dogs, relationships with humans, trips to the vet, walks, playtime in the park, separation anxiety, the joys of an Open Window, love of cheese and bacon, and the inevitability of aging and death. The music is wonderful—ranging from the storytelling of “Rainy Tuesday Afternoon” to the silly “Walkin’ Man” to the torch-song “Separation Anxiety” to the heart-rending “I Have to Go”. Hanover Little Theatre presents A Dog’s Life through November 24th.

Under the direction of Jonathan Carbaugh with music director Sharon Hedges, Hanover’s production of A Dog’s Life is completely captivating. The set, lighting, and costumes look simple, but they are incredibly effective, keeping the show moving and placing the focus on the characters, the story, and the music. Music director/accompanist Sharon Hedges and her adorable dog Zoe are on stage for the entire show, offering a real-life example of the relationship between a dog and her person. Hedges and the cast and crew are completely in synch throughout the show. In fact, the piano interludes accompanied by quotes projected on a screen above the piano make even the scene changes an enjoyable part of the show.

The cast features Kaleb Smith as Big Dog, Sara Myers as Little Dog, Kevin Foster as Joel, and Mathew Barninger as Jack. Every single actor performs with authenticity, heart, and energy. Smith, Myers, and Barninger clearly studied dog behavior, and emulate it through their movements and facial expressions so well that at times it’s easy to forget that they’re people portraying dogs.

Smith and Myers are wonderfully versatile actors, taking on multiple roles throughout the show, from Big Dog and Little Dog to coffee baristas to radio news anchors and more. Smith has incredible vocal range, hitting some deep bass notes that give the audience chills. His harmonies with Myers and Barninger are spot-on. Myers shows off her clear, powerful vocals in “It’s Me or You Die” and “A Dog’s Life”, and her line delivery and facial expressions are perfectly crafted to remind the audience of a small yappy dog with a big attitude. Smith and Myers are great comedic actors as well, and their portrayal of the relationship between Big Dog and Little Dog is hilarious and heartwarming.

Foster takes on the role of Joel, a man who gets a dog as a gift to try to win back his ex but discovers that the dog Jack has won his heart instead. Foster does a great job at portraying the transition Joel goes through as he changes from being a self-involved workaholic to being someone who cares deeply about his dog and who learns to take time to just enjoy life and companionship. Foster’s beautiful voice is perfect for “Just Fine” and “Waste Some Time with Me”. Barninger’s performance as Jack is the best this reviewer has seen from this actor. From his expressions to his movements and gestures to his interactions with the other characters, he truly brings Jack to life. Barninger’s vocals are excellent, and the songs in this show really highlight his ability to perform different genres of music, from the storytelling of “Rainy Tuesday Afternoon” to the patter-song style of “It All Goes By So Fast” to the torch song “Separation Anxiety” to the heart-breaking and tearful “I Have to Go”.

Every moment of this production is well-thought out and beautifully performed. Do not miss out on this touching and lovely show. Get your tickets at hanoverlittletheatre.com for an evening of laughter and tears as you journey through A Dog’s Life.

Comments