Review: A 1940'S CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Musical Box Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Musical Box Theatre is presenting “A 1940’s Radio Christmas Carol” from December 12th to 14th under the direction of Shana Christine McCoy. This musical was written by Walton Jones, David Wohl, and Faye Greenberg as a sequel to the popular musical, “The 1940’s Radio Hour.” In the sequel, the Feddington Players are broadcasting the Christmas Carol. The musical premiered in November 2008 at the Bas Bleu Theatre in Fort Collins, Colorado.

What I loved about the show was the way you felt transported back to 1943 as the live audience for the radio broadcast complete with an “applause” sign that lights up when it’s time to clap. You got to see how they made sound effects on air, and Mathew Szekeres did a great job as “Buzz” with all the different sounds and effects throughout the show. Matt Yordy-Bahn was Clifton Feddington, and he was great as the host of the broadcast. His voice was perfect for radio. He kept it all running smoothly between the telling of the Christmas Carol, songs, and advertisements. The cast seems to really enjoy using different voices and accents throughout the show, and Justin Rosenberger, as “Cholly” really nailed using his voice for radio.

The cast includes: Joel Persing (William St. Claire), Matt Yordy-Bahn (Clifton Feddington), Justin Rosenberger (Charles “Cholly” Butts), Rachel Rossi (Margie O’Brien), Kristina McVey (Judith Davenport), Gabriel Martinez Castellano (“Little” Jackie Sparks), Ally Ferrer (Sally Simpson), Emily Van Arsdale (Sally Simpson on 12/14), Matthew Szekeres (Isadore “Buzz” Crenshaw), Chrystal Davis Greiner (Doors Navarre), Rachel Hinkle (Esther Lewis Pirnie).

This show is family friendly with a nostalgic Christmas vibe. There was comedy, drama, and romance as you’d expect when behind the scenes of a radio broadcast. Click on the link below for tickets to the show.

Reader Reviews