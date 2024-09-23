NEWSIES to Open at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



DreamWrights Center for Community Arts will present Disney's "Newsies", a high-energy musical inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899. This family-friendly production will run for six performances, featuring local talent and an unforgettable story of courage, unity, and standing up for what's right. Directed by Gregory DeCandia, "Newsies" promises captivating choreography, uplifting music, and a heartwarming message.

Show Dates & Times:

- October 4, 5, 11 & 12 at 7:00 PM

- October 6 & 13 at 3:00 PM

Ticket Prices:

- In advance: General Seating $14, Reserved Seating $18

Doors open 30 minutes before each performance, and the gallery and lobby open one hour before the show with concessions and beverages for sale. Parking is available in our lot directly in front of the theatre.

About the Show:

Set in 1899 New York City, "Newsies" follows Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenage "newsies" who dream of a better life. When newspaper magnates raise distribution prices at the expense of the young workers, Jack rallies the newsies to strike, fight for justice, and stand up for their rights. Featuring classic songs like "Seize the Day" and "Santa Fe," this Tony Award-winning musical will have you cheering for the underdogs!

Meet the Cast:

- Jack Kelly: Charlie Wingert

- Les: Emmett Duncan

- Crutchie: Louis Salazar

- Davey: Christian Arcarese

- Katherine Plumber: Isabelle Oropeza

- Medda Larkin: Danielle Woods

- Joseph Pulitzer: Michael Swanson

- And many more talented local performers! (See full cast list below.)

Production Team:

- Director: Gregory DeCandia

- Choreographer: Emma Gaetjen

- Production Stage Manager: Crystal Ganong

- Vocal Director: Julia Heffner

- Scenic Designer: Ivy Rodgers

- Sound Designer: Dean Wiltsie

- Props: Rodd Robertson

- And an amazing backstage crew bringing the production to life!

About the Gallery Show:

Newsies illustrates the power of young voices, perspectives, and work. On display in the Rutters Gallery will be "Young @ Art", an original art gallery featuring the work of the young artists who participated at various camps this summer across York County. All campers, ages 5-8 were invited to not only submit their work, but to name each submitted piece and price it as well. This gallery gives us a unique glimpse into the evolving creative process, a developing understanding of the world, and the true value of art. "Young @ Art" will be on display during every performance of Newsies.

Don't miss your chance to witness this electrifying production that will inspire audiences of all ages. Tickets are selling fast-reserve your seats now and experience the magic of Newsies!

For tickets and more information, visit https://dreamwrights.org/2024-season/newsies/, email the box office at info@dreamwrights.org, or call the theatre at (717) 848-8623.





Comments