MEAN GIRLS JR. Comes to Millbrook Playhouse This Week

Millbrook Playhouse Youth Ensemble will present the musical "Mean Girls JR." on June 27, 28, and 29 at 7:30 p.m. and June 29 and 30 at 2:00 p.m. at the Millbrook Playhouse at 258 Country Club Lane, Mill Hall, PA. 17751

How Far Would You Go To Be Popular?

"Mean Girls JR." tells the story of Cady Heron, a homeschooled girl from Africa, who finds herself navigating the treacherous social jungle of a suburban Illinois high school. Befriended by Janis and Damian, the ultimate outsiders, Cady gets the inside scoop on the most popular clique, "The Plastics," led by the queen bee herself, Regina George. But when Cady attempts to infiltrate their group to expose Regina's cruelty, lines get blurred, and friendships are tested. Will Cady learn the true meaning of friendship before it's too late?

This hilarious musical adaptation of the hit movie, with a book by Tina Fey (30 Rock!), is full of catchy tunes, fierce dance numbers, and the unforgettable characters you love to hate (and maybe even love!). Don't miss your chance to see this totally fetch production!

It stars the Millbrook Playhouse Youth Ensemble, which includes a talented cast of local youth actors: Addison Wynkoop as Janis (29th and 30th) and Sierra Kolk as Janis (27th and 28th,) Trevor Campbell-Tubbs as Damian, Addyson Faussette as Cady Heron, Emilee Eisner as Mrs. Heron/French Teacher/Mathletes Moderator, Emily Schreffler as Taylor/Caroline Krafft, Kathryn Farrall as Rachel/Sophie, Sophia Corrales as Sonja Acquino, Thomas Geyer as Mr. Heron/Mr. Duvall/Coach Carr, Claire Bowman as Ms. Norburry, Makenna Mason as Regina George, Emma Roos as Gretchen Wieners, Elaina Packer as Karen Smith, Claire Walker as Glen Coco/Marymount Captain, Connor Kleckner as Aaron Samuels, Sarah Long as Shane Oman/Marymount 1, Seth Geyer as Kevin G, Claire Nestor as Mrs. George, Rowan Goldsmith as Dawn/Marymount 2, Mikaela White as Grace/Marymount 3, Emma Liadis as Lizzie, Leah Nicholls as Caitlyn/Teary Girl, Adalind Parker as Martin (27th, 28th, 29th,) Charlie Meloan as Tony/Jason, Emma Roland as Ensemble, Amelya Sox as Ensemble, Makaelyn Polk as Ensemble, Lexie Bowman as Ensemble/Martin (30th,) Lillian Klugh as Ensemble, Kenzi Boyle as Ensemble.

The production is brought to life by the totally fetch artistic team: Timmy Gage as Director and Choreographer, Mo Ortbal as Musical Director, Carson Hambuchen on Scenic Design, V.C. Deener on Props Design, Ericka Conklin on Lighting Design, Kaidyn Rogers and David Leidholdt on Sound, and Kaidyn Rogers is the Production Stage Manager.

"Mean Girls JR." is presented through special arrangement, and all authorized materials are supplied by Music Theatre International 423 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019, 212-541-4684, mtishows.com.

Evening performances run Thursday, June 27th, through Saturday, June 29th, at 7:30 p.m. Matinee performances are offered on Saturday, June 29th, and Sunday, June 30th, at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are priced at $14.00 for youth (12 & under,) students (13-college) $16.50, and $18.00 for adults. Reserve your spot at https://millbrookplayhouse.org/ or call 570-748-8083.

