Kelly Strayhorn Theater Announces Fall 2024 Season: Owning Our Future

Kelly Strayhorn Theater has announced its Fall 2024 season that runs from September to December, featuring a full calendar of KST Presents Events that innovate, blend diverse influences, and advocate for freedom through individual expression.

Fall 2024 marks the first season in which KST is led by two Co-Executive Directors, Joseph Hall and Melanie Paglia. They together critically expand the theater's ability to thrive during a complicated period for the arts. Their progressive vision, operational expertise, and caring approach to leadership have been indispensable to KST's success.

“Through sustained and responsive low- to no-cost programming, KST facilitates one of a kind experiences, supporting emerging artists in launching their careers, empowering independent producers to realize ambitious projects, and celebrating the intrinsic and irreplaceable beauty and brilliance of our community. Above all, we have established a home, a sacred space rooted in the liberation of Black and queer people. We are excited to continue our good works this season”, said KST's Co-Executive Director Joseph Hall.

The season starts with an opening reception on Thursday, September 19 for the visual art exhibition Sister Soul Spectrum by #notwhite collective. It showcases thirteen women artists of the global majority using powerful non-individualistic art to make their stories visible.

The Local & Global Performance series will highlight The Marthaodyssey by choreographer Jesse Factor, creatively combines the dance influences of Martha Graham and Madonna. To add to the excitement, KST is reviving the pre-pandemic KST tradition of hosting parties after performances. We can't wait to see our community gather in our space and call it home.

KST will support new performances in progress from two local Freshworks Artists in Residence. Yusef Shelton (Ys1)'s Babershop Talk on Friday & Saturday, October 4 - 5 transports the audience into the heart of Black barbershop culture and encourages holistic self-care. On Friday & Saturday, November 1 - 2, Arnita Smione's Heavy Is The Crown honors the beauty of black hair and the Black diaspora.

KST will also celebrate fun and heartwarming holidays with the community through family favorites such as Pumpkin Palooza: An East Liberty Halloween Adventure on Saturday, October 26 and a Latin Jazz rendition of Suite Life on Saturday, November 30, which honors KST's namesakes, Gene Kelly and Billy Strayhorn.

For nearly 25 years, KST has envisioned and brought to life groundbreaking initiatives with Pittsburgh-based artists, youth, families, East End residents, and Black and queer communities. As KST Co-Executive Director Melanie Paglia describes, “Situated in the great neighborhood of East Liberty, our presence as an anchor institution has been instrumental in fostering cultural vibrancy and community cohesion. By harnessing the power of collective imagination, we have created this future in which we thrive”.

