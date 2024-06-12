KINKY BOOTS to be Presented at Gettysburg Community Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Gettysburg Community Theatre will present Kinky Boots the musical live on stage 7pm Fridays and Saturdays and 2pm Sundays June 14-30, 2024. Many performances are already sold out so advance ticket orders are highly encouraged by GCT.

Kinky Boots is the big-hearted musical extravaganza that won six Tonys including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre album and London’s Olivier Award for Best Musical. Kinky Boots features a joyous score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and a hilarious, uplifting book by Harvey Fierstein.

Based on a true story, the show is about Charlie Price, a young man that has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous drag queen entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the shoe factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized... and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world. With its heartfelt story and upbeat music, Kinky Boots will have you understand why, sometimes, the best way to fit in... is to stand out and be yourself!

“I never thought we would ever produce this show, but so many in the community kept asking us to do it. What started out as not really one of my favorite musicals”, says GCT Founding Executive/Artistic Director, Chad-Alan Carr, “has now filled dozens of nights with lots of smiles and joyful tears. Filled with great music, humor, and lots of dancing, this show expresses an understanding of people’s differences and how that makes this world so very special. It shows how love and kindness are the truest colors of humanity. I think we all need to be reminded of that.”

The energetic cast stars Joshua Rikas of Hanover as Charlie and Tevis Denzell of Dillsburg as Lola, and features: Tori Isley from Westminster, Allisa Baker from Fairfield, Jessi Gillingham from Aspers, Libby Heaton from New Oxford, Rushard Dennis from Steelton, Ashley E. Clouse, Zachary Clouse, Drew Derreth, Sara Myers, and Jeb Beard from Hanover, Randi Walker, Dexter Walker, Jessy Ringquist, Bernard Stoney, April Diaz, Carolyn Jamy Spangler, Mo Okotie Uro, Andrew Metcalf, Chris Chapman, and Debbie Williams from Gettysburg. Chad-Alan Carr is the Director/Choreographer with Debbie Williams as Assistant Choreographer, Alexa Connelly as Dance Captain, Steven Zumbrum and Andrew Metcalf as Vocal Music Directors, Michael Connelly as Scenic/Sound/Lighting Designer, Elana Farace as Costumes/Props Designer, Peter Pansy as Make-Up Designer, and Rebecca Williams as Tech Assistant.

GCT hopes to see YOU at the theatre this year. Subscribe free to the email list to be kept up to date on all educational, volunteer, and performance opportunities available year-round for all ages and abilities. Additionally on their website you can order tickets, register for classes, sign up to volunteer, and make donations. www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



