Interview: Piper Sobon of WHITE CHRISTMAS AND FROZEN, JR at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

It’s a busy holiday season at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, with the classic White Christmas and Frozen, Jr. taking the stage. With music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and book by David Ives and Paul Blake, White Christmas is a charming musical for audiences of all ages. Based on the 1954 film, White Christmas is sure to lift your spirits. Disney’s Frozen, Jr., is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, which is based on the Disney movie that became an instant sensation. A magical tale of love and acceptance, Frozen, Jr. may be just what we all need this year. Actor Piper Sobon, who appears in both shows (in the Ensemble in White Christmas and as Anna in Frozen, Jr.) gives us a glimpse into the holiday shows at Dutch Apple.



BWW: Tell us a little about yourself.

Sobon: I’m 19 years old and from Lititz, PA. I’ve been involved in theater for as long as I can remember. I did my first professional show at 8 years old and have been performing ever since!



BWW: What is your favorite thing about performing?

Sobon: My favorite part of performing is the chance to create an escape from reality - not just for the audience, but for myself as well. I love transporting viewers to another world and letting them experience a range of emotions. It’s incredibly powerful. Ultimately, my goal is simple - to bring people joy and happiness!



BWW: If you had to pick one, what is your favorite role to date and why is it your favorite?

Sobon: That’s such a tough question. I have so many roles I’ve loved playing, and my favorite seems to change daily! Right now, I’d say the Witch in Into the Woods. She was definitely a departure from the roles I usually get cast in, and I loved the challenge. She’s a powerhouse character with show-stopping songs, and she makes the audience question the idea of a clear-cut villain. Her story offers a powerful message and a lesson we can all carry with us through life.



BWW: This holiday season, I understand you are performing in 2 shows at the same time—White Christmas and Disney’s Frozen, Jr.. Tell us about that experience. What challenges are there with doing two shows at the same time? How did you navigate those challenges?

Sobon: My double-duty holiday season actually started as a triple! I was performing in Hairspray while also learning Frozen and White Christmas. It was definitely a whirlwind with hardly a moment off, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. The biggest challenge was juggling six different tracks across three shows, which pushed me to stay motivated and practice in every bit of free time. A typical day looked like this: I’d start with a White Christmas rehearsal, head straight to Hairspray for a matinee, dash back for more White Christmas rehearsal, and then return for an evening performance of Hairspray. And of course, when I finally got home, I’d do a one-woman run-through of Frozen in my living room to keep it fresh in my mind. It was intense, but so rewarding!



BWW: White Christmas is, of course, a holiday classic. What is it about that show that gives it such staying power in your opinion?

Sobon: White Christmas will continue to hold a special place in people’s hearts because it captures timeless themes of friendship, love, and the power of holiday spirit. Rooted in nostalgia, it transports audiences to an optimistic, more hopeful era, the 1950s, when the world had just emerged from the hardships of the Great Depression and the devastation of World War II. This was a time people looked toward a brighter future. The music, with songs like “White Christmas,” resonates with both young and old audiences, evoking warmth and togetherness making the musical a heartwarming holiday tradition.



BWW: What is your favorite aspect of White Christmas (this could be a favorite song, dance, part of the storyline, character, or specific element of this particular production)? And why is it your favorite?

Sobon: This is my second time being in White Christmas, and I have such a soft spot for it. The first time, I played Susan Waverley, and I absolutely love her storyline. Susan really wants to tell her grandpa how much she loves him, but she’s scared. I think it’s so heartwarming when Bob encourages her to ‘count her blessings instead of sheep.’ That advice not only helps her open up to her grandpa, but it also brings Bob and Betty closer together. Plus, Susan catches the theatre bug and gets her own little moment to shine, which is just so special!



BWW: What do you think audiences will enjoy the most about this production of the beloved classic White Christmas at Dutch Apple?

Sobon: People would absolutely enjoy this version of White Christmas because of the magic that the cast and director Amy McCleary bring. She has a unique way of adding extra heartwarming moments and little comedic touches that make the story even more engaging. And let’s not forget my favorite part—her absolutely stellar choreography! It’s visually captivating and filled with energy, making it entertainment that the whole family can enjoy together. Amy truly elevates the show with her talent, making it a must-see experience. I adore working with her.



BWW: Frozen quickly became a favorite story for audiences of all ages from the moment it hit the movie theatres. What do you love most about the story?

Sobon: Frozen will always hold such a special place in my heart. I still remember seeing the movie with my mom and dad on opening day and being completely mesmerized. Elsa was my first true favorite—I was captivated by Idina Menzel’s powerhouse ballad ‘Let It Go’ and all of Elsa’s incredible ice magic. Right after the movie, I learned every note and was belting ‘Let It Go’ like no one’s business! Over the years (and after watching Frozen at least four times a year!), I started connecting more deeply with Anna’s story and personality. Now, getting the chance to play Anna, a character I adore, feels like a dream come true. I love how Anna is quirky, extremely outgoing, trusting, selfless, and has a heart of gold. We share so much in common, and I can’t wait to bring her to life on stage!



BWW: I understand that you take on the role of Anna in Frozen, Jr. What is your favorite thing about your character?

Sobon: My favorite thing about playing Anna in Frozen is really getting to understand her personality and relate to her backstory. Anna loses both her parents, and last year, I lost my biggest hero—my father. I feel such a connection with her desire to be within the outside world and connect with her sister during that time of need. Anna may be a princess, but she doesn’t fully fit the typical ‘princess’ mold; she’s a little ditzy on the surface, but she leads from her heart every step of the way. I love how her kindness and courage carry her through, even when she’s not sure what to do, and I can’t wait to bring this bubbly icon to the stage.



BWW: While Frozen, Jr. is part of Dutch Apple’s Children’s Theatre, what makes it a fun experience for audiences of all ages?

Sobon: I’ll always be the first to say how much I adore doing shows for kids! It’s such a powerful way to ignite a love for theater in the next generation. Kids get so deep into the storyline and give the best, most enthusiastic reactions—there’s nothing like their energy in the audience. I think Frozen especially appeals to people of all ages because it carries a timeless message: leading with your heart and embracing love and honesty can melt away life’s troubles. It’s a lesson that everyone can learn from or be reminded of, no matter their age.



BWW: Now for a fun question—thinking about all of the characters in both shows (not just the ones you play), which character is most like you in real life and why?

Sobon: This is such a tough question, but if I had to choose, the character I relate to the most out of both shows is definitely Princess Anna of Arendelle. She’s so quirky, outgoing, and kind-hearted, and her resilience through challenges really resonates with me. Anna’s journey feels incredibly close to my own in so many ways!



BWW: Is there anything else you’d like our readers to know?

Sobon: White Christmas runs now through January 5th! Frozen runs November 22nd to December 27th. Get your tickets for both now as we are selling out quick!

Visit Dutchapple.com for more information!



