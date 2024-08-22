Hershey Symphony Kicks off 56th Season With ROMANTIC REVERIES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hershey Symphony will kick off its 56th season at the Hershey Theatre on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 7:30 PM, with “Romantic Reveries,” an elegant program that includes Dvořák’s Prague Waltzes and Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-flat Major. This concerto will be performed by Daniel Huang, the symphony’s 2024 Young Artist Competition winner. "I was impressed with Daniel's command of the piece,” said Maestro Woodbridge. “He captured the power and the elegance without ever being out of control. He plays with a rhythmic precision and a beautiful, singing tone."

Huang has been studying piano for 12 years and plans to study violin performance in college. “It has been a great honor to be selected as the winner of the Young Artist Competition. I am very excited for this opportunity to be able to play with such an incredible orchestra and in front of an audience of so many music lovers,” said Huang. For winning the competition, Huang also received the $1,000 William & Ruth Cagnoli Award, named for the late founders of Cagnoli Music.

Reserved seat tickets for the performance are $23-$33 and are available on the Hershey Symphony Orchestra website (HersheySymphony.org). A $2 per ticket processing fee applies. Special $10 discount seats are available on a limited basis. Season tickets are also available, at a savings of 20% off the individual ticket prices.

The Young Artist Competition was established by the symphony to celebrate young artists with superior musical ability in South Central Pennsylvania. The competition is open to all students enrolled in grades 7 through 11 who reside or go to school in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, or York County. Audition information for the 2025 Young Artist Competition is available on the symphony website.





