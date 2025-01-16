Gretna Theatre and Imaginary Friends Puppet Theatre Present RYLIE'S ROTTEN DAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gretna Theatre and Imaginary Friends puppet theatre will present a new musical to life that looks at the effects of bullying from the victim's perspective and how being bullied can get passed on to those you care about. Rylie is having the worst day! Something happened at school but Rylie is reluctant to open up about it. What's worse is that Rylie is now taking it out on the imaginary friends! Can the friends get through Rylie's tough exterior and help work through the feelings and make things better?

This piece teaches the audience to take responsibility for their actions, and how to recognize if your actions are being hurtful to others. RYLIE'S ROTTEN DAY includes book and music by Bill and Nate Kassay. The show is touring the Lebanon Valley and beyond at more than a dozen schools and libraries between January 20 and March 21, 2025. Visit Lebanon Valley is sponsoring five of these appearances, bringing the show to public libraries on the days and times listed below:

Matthews Public Library, Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 10am

Lebanon Public Library, Saturday, Feb. 1 at 11am

Palmyra Public Library, Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 4pm

Myerstown Public Library, Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 5pm

Annville Public Library, Friday March. 14th at 10:30am

Each library performance is free and open to the public. For more, visit https://www.gretnatheatre.org/outreach.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Lane McCabe's life as a performer began 16 years ago back in New Jersey. He has done everything from being on stage, to working behind the scenes, to stage management in multiple community theatres across New Jersey and most recently a production within a reputable theatre in Pennsylvania. This is Lane's first year puppeteering with Imaginary Friends, and he is excited to continue for many more production years to come!

Mary Benson's life as a puppeteer began in 1979 when she helped a friend in Camden, New Jersey, who was performing improvised puppet shows for local daycare centers. She fell in love with the fascinating art of puppetry, and eventually signed up for puppetry classes at Glassboro College (now Rowan University) in Glassboro, New Jersey. The courses were taught by Dr. George Neff, the director of Dr. Neff's Incredible Puppet Company. After the classes, Mary joined the puppet company, performing shows for schools, libraries and festivals throughout New Jersey from 1985 to 1990. In 1996 Mary started her own puppet show and puppetry workshop business – Harmony Hill Puppet Theatre. She performs shows and leads workshops for schools, libraries, childcare centers, camps, churches, parties, and special events throughout Pennsylvania. For 4 years she brought puppetry classes to School District of Lancaster's Afterschool program, and for 5 years she presented storytimes with puppets for the Library System of Lancaster County. During Dutch Wonderland Amusement Park's 2023 season, and for Spring 2024, she performed Mayor Gladwyn Groundhog in their Melody Meadow puppet show series. Mary has worked with Imaginary Friends since it first opened its doors. She performs Darling Daisy.

Ben Greenberg has been with Imaginary Friends since June. He is a film and theatre artist and educator in central PA and has appeared on stages across the region. He recently directed Rumors by Neil Simon at the Carlisle Theatre. He is also the primary projection designer there. His play Pagliacci Justice was selected for the HACC New Works Festival and produced twice more since. His short film, The Stranger, is playing festivals. He is currently substitute teaching and working on a new short film. Find out more at www.benjamin-greenberg.com.

Samantha Stec (she/her) is a recent graduate of DeSales University with a B.A. in Theatre with concentration in Musical Theatre. Samantha saw her first Broadway show at five years old, and has been involved in theatre and performing ever since through singing, acting, and dancing. She has made herself busy performing in shows, voice and dance recitals, or singing in choirs. She has always loved working with others and being a leader, and this has continued through college being a Committee member for DeSales' Charity for Change, a student made and run series of concerts performed to raise money for a variety of charities. Samantha focuses on growth and change both in herself and in the world around her both on stage and off.

Rachel Landon has traveled the country singing, acting, directing, and cleaning toilets in theaters for over 20 years. Credits include Sweeney Todd (Mrs. Lovett), Who's Holiday! (Cindy Lou Who), Carrie the Musical (Margaret), and Tell Me on a Sunday (Emma). She was last seen on the Gretna stage as Ester in The Headless Horseman's Revenge, and Mazeppa in last summer's production of Gypsy.

Ethan Hoffman has been involved in theatre since the 5th grade, when he began performing in his school's musicals. In 2022 he joined the Hershey Trolley Works as a performer. He started puppeteering with Imaginary Friends in the summer of 2024 after his college professor suggested he try puppetry. Since then, he's remained with Imaginary Friends and also puppeteered for Keystone Theatrics' production of Little Shop of Horrors.

Bill Kassay has been in the performance industry for more than thirty years. He began in the business as a professional jitterbug dancer and has continued to evolve. He has been an actor, director, choreographer, producer, playwright, designer, and birthday clown. Bill is a recipient of the Jim Henson Award for puppetry and is thrilled to be a puppet trainer and the business manager for Imaginary Friends. Besides his work in show business, Bill also served his country honorably for twenty years and is an Army retiree with three tours served in Iraq. The way he tells it, “I gave twenty years to Uncle Sam. Now, I get the next twenty to do what I want to do”.

