Gretna Theatre Presents THE SUMMER CLUB

The Summer Club is back! Mark your calendars for a night of timeless music and unforgettable entertainment on August 31. Enjoy a swinging evening that will transport you to the golden age of big band music, featuring an extraordinary 17-piece orchestra and some of the most talented singers in the area.

Get ready to be serenaded by iconic tunes like “That's Life,” “Mack the Knife,” “Come Fly With Me,” and many more. Whether you're a longtime fan of big band music or a newcomer to the genre, The Summer Club's lineup will have you tapping your feet and swaying to the rhythm.

Performed at the historic Mt. Gretna Playhouse, August 31 at 8pm only. VIP tickets include premium seating and access to the pre-show reception. For tickets, visit www.gretnatheatre.org.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Marie “Ree” Carney Dunphy (Executive Producer) local philanthropist and volunteer with many local charities, including Coaches vs. Cancer, produced The Summer Club with Jeff Coon in February, 2014. Ree's friendship with Jeff dates back to his working summer jobs at her family's restaurant, Carney's, located in Cape May, NJ. With connections she's made through her son JP's theater career, she has put together another vehicle to benefit and enrich charities. A strong passion of Ree's is the American Cancer Society's AstraZeneca Hope Lodge in Cheltenham, PA. The facility opened in 2009 to provide free housing to cancer patients and their caregivers while they are receiving treatment in the Philadelphia area.

Jeffrey Coon (Co- Producer/vocalist) Thrilled to be back at Gretna. Over the moon to be singing with The Summer Club Band again. Humbled by and grateful support of so many friends, family, and members of our community who are here tonight for our show. Thank you to all of you.

Joey Abramowicz (Co- Producer/General Manager) has been the General Manager and Co-Producer of The Summer Club since its creation in 2014. He oversees all aspects of the organization, including hiring of performers, musicians, and working alongside Jeff Coon for the overall production. By day Joey is the Associate Casting Director and Entertainment Coordinator for the Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, PA. Joey is also a frequent performer and director, and has performed on stages all across the country for over 25 years. Thanks to Gretna for having us back once again! @joeytumble @summerclubshows

Ben McNaboe (Conductor) will be starting his sixth season at the Fulton Theatre as Music Supervisor. He is a Maine native and proud graduate of the University Maine School of Performing Arts. Ben is a very sought after arranger and orchestrator nationally. Thanks to the team and love to friends, family and Taylor.

JP Dunphy (Vocalist) is proud to be a member of this extraordinary show with such amazingly talented colleagues! Favorite roles include Lumiere in Media Theatre's production of Beauty and the Beast, Frankie in Forever Plaid, and Corny Collins in Hairspray. Other regional works include Mame, Annie, Rent, Jekyll & Hyde, The Who's TOMMY, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Spamalot. Proud member of SAG/AFTRA/AEA.

Randall Frizado (vocalist) is elated to be joining The Summer Club once again! He has had the opportunity to perform on stages across the country and internationally, but is so thankful to call Lancaster home. Thank you to Jeff and Joey for this wonderful opportunity to play in this glorious sandbox once again, and sing this beautiful music. For Gretchen, Cooper, Zachary and Madelyn. You are my everything.

Joshua William Green (Vocalist) Since moving to Lancaster, PA from Manhattan in 2001, Joshua has become very involved the local theatre community as a performer, director, and choreographer. Notable credits include the Ragtime National Tour 2016, Finding Neverland National Tour 2018, The 2018 Grammy Awards (Sam Smith BGV), and America's Got Talent Season 16 Competitor. Josh was most recently seen as Mr. Beauregarde in Fulton Theatre's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Nicole Hackmann (Special Guest) is so excited to sing with The Summer Club! She holds a BM (voice) from Loyola, New Orleans, and MM (voice) from UT Knoxville. Favorite regional credits include Eliza Doolittle, My Fair Lady, Guinevere, Camelot, Anna, The King and I, Mother, Ragtime and the title role in Mary Poppins. Her MOST favorite roles are wife to Nathaniel and mommy to Alexander. Thanks, and love, to Jeff and Joey.

Michael Philip O'Brien (Vocalist) is Gretna Theatre's Producing Artistic Director and a graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. He was a co-founder and the Producing Artistic Director of 11th Hour Theatre Company in Philadelphia, where he produced over 45 musicals including multiple World and Regional premieres. Performing credits include: TUTS, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Milwaukee Rep, Walnut Street Theatre, Arden Theatre Company, Delaware Theatre Company, Bristol Riverside, 11th Hour and more.

Taylor Quick (Special Guest) is over the moon to be singing with The Summer Club for the first time! Credits: understudy Anya / Young Anastasia, Anastasia (1st Broadway National Tour); Katherine, Newsies (Stages St. Louis); Shelby, Steel Magnolias (Stages St. Louis); Peggy, 42nd Street (Maltz Jupiter); Millie, Thoroughly Modern Millie (Goodspeed); Sandy, Grease (Fulton); Evelyn, Ragtime in Concert (Fulton); Amalia, She Loves Me (Link Theatre); Liesl, Sound of Music (Fulton, MSMT); Laurey, Oklahoma! (Ogunquit); Penny, Hairspray (Maltz Jupiter); Flaemmchen, Grand Hotel (Lyric Stage). Film: God's Not Dead 2. Soloist: Broadway at Long's Park (Lancaster Symphony). Distinguished Young Woman of Arkansas 2012. Love to family, Ben, and DGRW. Many thanks to Joey and Jeff for this opportunity! Rejoice Always.

