GREAT BALLS OF FIRE to Play Gretna Theatre in August

Back by popular demand! After playing Jerry Lee Lewis in “Million Dollar Quartet” in over 80 cities, Jason Cohen brings his ivory-smashing, high-energy performance to a new theatrical concert. Featuring songs of Lewis's contemporaries such as Elvis, Cash, and Buddy, as well as the New Orleans and gospel traditions that inspired Lewis, Great Balls of Fire will have the audience dancing, singing, and saying “goodness gracious - when can we buy tickets again?!”

Performed at the historic Mt. Gretna Playhouse, August 22 - 25. For tickets and showtimes, visit www.gretnatheatre.org.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Jason Cohen is an actor, writer, director, musical director, and multi-instrumentalist, frequently working in more than one capacity on any given project. With his production company Emmett Productions (EmmettProductionsLLC.com), he created, produces, and performs the theatrical concert Great Balls of Fire all around the country, in addition to developing other projects for theatre and film. National tour: Million Dollar Quartet (Jerry Lee Lewis). Regional theatre: many, as an actor and/or musical director. Writing: music and lyrics for The Doormen (New York Theater Festival Best Production, Best Score, TheDoormenMusical.com). BFA: NYU Tisch. Jason lives in Manhattan and hotel rooms across the country. JasonCohenOnline.com or @ohyesjayco for more.

Justin K. Brown (saxophones, clarinet, piccolo, mandolin, guitar, vocals) is a NYC-based performer with an especially varied career. He has performed on Broadway, National Tours, Luxury cruise ships, Theaters, Symphonies, Big Bands, and more. Justin specializes in woodwinds, including saxophones, flute, piccolo, clarinet, bass clarinet, recorders, and world flutes. Justin grew up and began his music career in Memphis, TN, where he studied at the University of Memphis. He holds a Master's in Multiple Woodwind Performance and a Bachelor's in Music Education.

Matt Cusack (double bass, vocals) is an actor, musician, composer, arranger, music director/supervisor and music/audio producer. His Broadway credits include One Man, Two Guvnors (Associate Music Director) and Bandstand. Off-Broadway, he was a part of Roundabout Theatre's revival of The Robber Bridegroom. Matt has also been a part of numerous national tours and regional theatre productions. His favorite credits include John Doyle's Sweeney Todd, Million Dollar Quartet, The Buddy Holly Story (Music Director), Ring of Fire (Music Director), and Hank Williams Lost Highway (Music Director). On television, he can be seen on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and heard in The Reading League's Reading Buddies where he serves as composer and sound designer. He also writes and performs themed concerts around the country with his country/folk duo New Ohio. Visit newohiomusic.com to stay up to date!

Luke Darnell (guitar, banjo, vocals) is a fourth-generation performer, Luke's family legacy includes Vaudeville, Broadway and film/TV. As an actor, musician, and stuntman he has performed on 4 continents in venues ranging from dive bars to theme parks to theaters to arenas. Off-Broadway/NYC: The Other Josh Cohen, Cyrano de Bergerac (Christian) and The Goree All-Girl String Band.

Las Vegas: Million Dollar Quartet (Perkins, Cash). Select regional: Matilda (Mr. Wormwood), The Understudy (Jake), End Of The Rainbow (Mickey Deans), Jersey Boys (Gyp DeCarlo), Million Dollar Quartet (Perkins, Phillips), Oliver! (Bill Sykes). TV: “Law & Order: Organized

Crime”, “FBI”, “Law & Order” “Gotham”, “Ghost Whisperer”, “General Hospital”, and many films you haven't seen. He also performs with music duo “Lianne & Luke”, www.lukedarnell.com/lianne-luke, @actormusicianguy

Jon Rossi (drums, vocals) spent eight years touring with the show Million Dollar Quartet as WS “Fluke” Holland (the drummer), serving as the Music Supervisor for the tour as well. Other tours include A Night With Janis Joplin (Music Director, drummer), A Charlie Brown Christmas (Shermy), and Smokey Joe's Café (drums). Jon also tours with his own show, Sun Records Live, as well as Great Balls of Fire, Less Honkin' More Tonkin', and other acts. When not drumming, Jon is the host and producer of The Rossifari Podcast, a podcast focused on accredited zoos, aquariums, and conservation organizations. If you've seen a guy drumming with an elephant on social media, that was Jon! Say hi @rossifari on socials!

ABOUT GRETNA THEATRE

Gretna Theatre is one of south-central Pennsylvania's few professional theatres, and one of the oldest summer theatres in America. Gretna Theatre is located in the arts/resort community of Mt. Gretna, PA where theatre has been produced at this same location since 1927! The original Playhouse dates back to 1892 when it was built as the centerpiece of the newly-created Pennsylvania Chautauqua. Gretna Theatre is a non-profit organization producing exciting theatrical productions in conjunction with the professional unions of Actors' Equity Association and Stage Directors and Choreographers. Many Broadway stars have performed at Gretna Theatre - including Bernadette Peters, Charlton Heston, Faith Prince, Laurie Beechman, and Sally Struthers.

CREDITS

Created by Michael Schiralli and Jason Cohen

Musical Arrangements by Jason Cohen, Justin K. Brown, Luke Darnell, Nathan Yates Douglass, and Jon Rossi

Great Balls of Fire is produced by Emmett Productions LLC.

