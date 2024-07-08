GODSPELL Takes Center Stage At Millbrook Playhouse This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Millbrook Playhouse is thrilled to announce its joyful revival of "Godspell," a vibrant musical retelling of the Gospel according to Matthew with Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), Book by John Michael Tebelak, Conceived and Originally Directed by John Michael Tebelak. The production runs July 12 through July 21 on the Millbrook Playhouse Ryan mainstage.

"Godspell" is a timeless classic rock musical that first took Broadway by storm in 1971 and again in the 2012 revival. It retells the story of Jesus Christ based on the Gospel according to St. Matthew. The show features a vibrant ensemble cast that portrays Jesus and his disciples, using games, storytelling, audience interaction, and hilarious antics to bring Jesus' parables to life. Filled with iconic songs like "Day by Day" and "Oh, Bless the Lord," "Godspell" explores themes of love, forgiveness, and celebrating the human experience. It is a must-see for audiences of all faiths.

Directed by Amanda Coffin, this production promises a captivating theatrical experience. Coffin, a Millbrook Playhouse favorite, has helmed popular hits like "Gaslight," "Dear Jack, dear Louise," and "Savannah Sipping Society." Musical Director Mo Ortbal will lead the cast in Stephen Schwartz's beloved score, while Choreographer Timmy Gage creates a dynamic and playful movement style. Gage and Ortbal are fresh off their successful collaboration on the recent smash hit "Mean Girls Jr." The production team, consisting of Set Designer Cade Sikora, Costume Designer Michael Schloegl, Props Designer V.C. Deener, Lighting Designer Justin Gibson, and Sound Supervisor Emmalee Stapleton, will bring the world of "Godspell" to life on the Millbrook Playhouse stage.

The production features a dynamic cast blending Millbrook Playhouse veterans with exciting new faces: Millbrook Playhouse favorites returning to the stage include Ren Cementina (MPH's "The Rocky Horror Show" 2019 and "Rent"), Adam Fox (MPH's Kid Frank), Jay'na Johnson (fresh off a hilarious run of "Don't Dress for Dinner'), John Murphy (fresh off a hilarious run of "Don't Dress for Dinner'), Danielle Standifer (MPH's "Vanities the Musical" and "The Great American Trailer Park"). Stepping into the roles of Jesus and John/Judas are Gideon Ethridge and Kasey Karoll, respectively, and welcoming Millbrook Playhouse newcomers Alexis Griess, Ryleigh Jane Jones, and Shantel Hill.

Performance Information:

Dates: Evening performances are July 12 - 13, 17 - 20 at 7:30 PM, and July 14, 17, and 21 at 2:00 PM. The show runs for approximately 2 hours with a fifteen-minute intermission. Enjoy pre-show drinks at the Stage Right Bar (21+) and special group rates for parties of 15 or more; seating begins a half hour before the performance.

Location: Millbrook Playhouse Ryan Mainstage at 258 Country Club Lane, Mill Hall, PA. 17751.

Pricing: Adults: $30.00, Seniors and Veterans: $25.50, Students (13-college): $20.00, and Youth (12 & Under): $13.75 (ID required). Special group rates for parties of 15 or more.

Tickets: Please visit the Millbrook Playhouse website at www.millbrookplayhouse.org, call the box office at 570-748-8083, or visit the box office Monday through Saturday, 10:00 AM-4:00 PM, or by appointment.



Photo Credit: David Leidholdt

Comments

