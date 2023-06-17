Fulton Theatre to Present RAGTIME Benefit Concert & Gala Next Month

Fulton Theatre will present a Benefit Concert of Ahrens and Flaherty's Ragtime on July 15, 2023. The cast of 64 will be directed by Marc Robin and the 28 piece orchestra will be led by Ben McNaboe.

The company will be lead by Nathaniel Stampley as Coalhouse (Broadway: Cats (Old Deuteronomy), The Color Purple (Mister), The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (Robbins, Porgy u/s), The Lion King (Mufasa), The Color Purple ( Harpo u/s). National Tours: Porgy and Bess (Porgy), Ragtime (Colehouse u/s), The Lion King (Mufasa); Max Quinlan as Tateh (Broadway: Les Misérables Original Broadway Cast (Marius). National Tours: Evita (Che), Les Misérables 25th Anniversary (Marius), Ragtime ( The Little Boy); and Siri Howard as Mother (Broadway: Les Miserables (Fantine/Cosette cover, Swing) and The Sound of Music (Original Broadway Cast Liesl cover, Ensemble). National Tours: Phantom of the Opera (Swing), Les Miserables (Cosette cover, Crazy Whore), Parade ( Iola Stover), The Sound of Music ( Liesl cover, Ensemble).

Set in the early 20th century, Ragtime tells the story of three individual groups of communities in the northeast United States: African Americans in Harlem, white suburbanites in New Rochelle, and Eastern European immigrants arriving on Ellis Island. The musical explores how these three communities intersect as they struggle through tragedy and triumph. Historical figures such as Harry Houdini, Henry Ford, Booker T. Washington, and Emma Goldman are woven throughout the story.

Ragtime features music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally. It is based on the 1975 novel of the same name by E.L. Doctorow. The Broadway production began previews on December 26, 1997 and officially opened on January 18, 1998. Ragtime closed on January 16, 2000 after 834 performances and 27 previews. The production received thirteen Tony Award nominations and won awards for Best Featured Actress (Audra McDonald), Original Score, Book, and Orchestrations.

Full cast includes: Jonathan Arana (Harry Houdini), Will Stephan Connell (Reporter), Paulette Oliva (Social Worker), Leslie Jackson (Sarah), Randall Frizado (Evelyn N. (husband)), Luke Grooms (JP Morgan), Joshua William Green (Booker T. Washington), Bryant Martin (Father), JC McCann (Willy Friend #2), Peter McClung (Grandfather), Chela Michele North (Sarah's Friend), Geoffery Morgan (Willy Friend #1), John Murphy (Willy Friend #3), Sierra Naomi (Emma Goldman), Jay Poff (Willy Concklin), Matt Provencal (Photographer), Taylor Quick (Evelyn Nesbit), Jake Blouch (Henry Ford), Joshua Schwartz (Admiral Peary), StephJo Wise (Kathleen (Maid)), Andrew Zahn (Policeman), Silas Frank (Little Boy/ Edgar), Kate Zahn (Tateh's Daughter), Isaiah Stoltzfus (Coalhouse Walker III). New Rochelle Ensemble: Bradley Barkdoll, Kayla Capone Kasper, Joseph Chubb, TJ Creedon, Stephanie Holden, Julia Kershetsky, Rick Kopecky, Carly Lafferty, Paulette Oliva, Steven Green, Cameron Wright, Sarah Zahn. Harlem Ensemble: Lindsey Grimble-Adams, Japhael Bondurant, Bryce Landers, Joshua William Green, Ashlee Heyward, Trevail Maurice, Vaughn Meccod, Chéla Michele North, Damaria Quick, Korri Slamans, Reji Woods. Immigrant Ensemble: Katelyn Candiello, Tommy J. Dose, Sarah Anne Hughes, Brian Mueller, Sarah Pugh, Ethan Reimel, Matt Setzer, Mia Thornton, Mark Tinkey, JJ Vavrik, Cassidy Ingram, Kristin Zembower

For more information and to purchase tickets to Ragtime, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2248841®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthefulton.org%2Fragtime-concert%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

For more information regarding the newly-announced 2023/24 Season, please visit thefulton.org.

The Fulton first opened its doors in 1852. More than 170 years later, this national historic landmark theatre continues to entertain, educate and delight audiences, bringing live theatre, music, and more than 160,000 patrons into downtown Lancaster annually. Since its inception, some of the brightest stars of theatre, music and film have appeared on its stage, including Sarah Bernhardt, Mark Twain, Lionel Barrymore, Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, W.C. Fields, George M. Cohan, Treat Williams and Lancaster's own Jonathan Groff. Today, under the leadership of Executive Artistic Producer Marc Robin, the Fulton Theatre produces a mix of comedies, dramas and musicals, employing the talents of professional directors, designers, actors and playwrights from across the country. The Fulton also offers classes for children, teens and adults as well as numerous community engagement programs across the region.