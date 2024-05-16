Fulton Theatre to Present Concert Fundraiser of THE SECRET GARDEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fulton Theatre will present a concert of The Secret Garden on May 23rd, 2024 at 6:30pm. The cast of 31 will be directed by Marc Robin and the 17-piece orchestra will be led by Ben McNaboe.

The company features Nathaniel Hackmann as Dr. Neville Craven (Broadway: Back to the Future (Biff), Les Miserables ( Javert, Jean Valjean); National Tours: Beauty and the Beast, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Tyler Hanes as the Narrator (Broadway includes: Cats (Rum Tum Tugger), A Chorus Line (Larry), On The Town (Gabey); First National Tour: Fosse), Will Ray as Archibald Craven (Broadway/National Tours; Les Miserables (Jean Valjean U/S), Finding Neverland (J.M. Barrie), Little House on the Prairie (Almonzo Wilder U/S)), and Kathy Voytko as Lily (Broadway: Oklahoma!, Nine, The Frogs, The Pirate Queen, Next to Normal, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Tuck Everlasting, and The Music Man. Tour: Phantom of the Opera (Christine) and Evita (Evita)). Rising stars Jaden Dominique, Brodie Kennedy, Jalen Kirkman, and Lily Philbrook fill out the list of principals.

“The Secret Garden" musical, based on Frances Hodgson Burnett's classic novel, tells the story of Mary Lennox, a young girl who is orphaned and sent to live with her reclusive uncle in Yorkshire, England. Lonely and neglected, Mary discovers a hidden garden on her uncle's estate, which she transforms with the help of her sickly cousin, Colin, and a young gardener named Dickon. As the garden blooms, so do the lives of its caretakers, as they find healing, friendship, and the power of hope amidst the beauty of nature. Through enchanting music and heartfelt storytelling, "The Secret Garden" celebrates the resilience of the human spirit and the magic of connection.

The Secret Garden features music by Lucy Simon, and music and lyrics by Marsha Norman. It is based on the 1911 novel of the same name by Frances Hodgson Burnett. The Broadway production premiered in New York City at the St. James Theatre on April 25, 1991, and closed on January 3, 1993, after 709 performances. That production won the 1991 Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical, Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Daisy Eagan), and Best Scenic Design (Heidi Landesman). Since its premiere, “The Secret Garden” has had productions in Australia and London, two tours, two concert productions, and many regional productions.

This one-night-only fundraising concert for the Fulton Theatre will be held on the Fulton’s Mainstage on May 23rd at 6:30pm. For more information, and the only place to buy tickets online, visit https://thefulton.org/secret-garden-concert/

Full cast includes: Charlie Bensinger (Ensemble), Delaney Bigley (Ensemble), Rob Bigley (Ensemble), Japhael Bondurant (Ensemble), Jaden Dominique (Martha Sowerby), Abby Dupler (Ensemble), Randall Frizado (Ensemble), Joshua William Green (Ensemble), Nathaniel Hackmann (Dr. Neville Craven), Tyler Hanes (Narrator), Stephanie Holden (Ensemble), Cassidy Ingram (Ensemble), Brodie Kennedy (Colin Craven), Jalen Kirkman (Dickon Sowerby), Charis Leos (Mrs. Medlock), Trevail Maurice (Capt. Albert Lennox), Kelly Mazzella (Ensemble), Geoff Morgan (Ensemble), John Murphy (Ensemble), Sierra Naomi (Ensemble), Lily Philbrook (Mary Lennox), Jay Poff (Ensemble), Damaria Quick (Ensemble), Will Ray (Archibald Craven), Ethan Reimel (Ensemble), Katie Sina (Rose Lennox), Becca Snyder (Ensemble), Elliot Sterenfeld (Ben Weatherstaff), Kathy Voytko (Lily), Reji Woods (Ensemble), Sarah Zahn (Ensemble).

For more information/details on the Fulton Theatre, please visit theFulton.org

