Fulton Theatre Presents KINKY BOOTS and SNOW WHITE

Fulton Theatre presents the regional premiere of the Tony Award-winning Kinky Boots! This dazzling musical will lift audiences' spirits when it opens on Thursday, March 5, 2020, with preview performances on March 3rd and 4th. The Broadway smash hit has a book by Harvey Fierstein and a Grammy Award-winning score by pop sensation Cyndi Lauper has been HELD OVER for an additional week, now set to close on Saturday, April 4th.

Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie Price as he reluctantly inherits his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola. A fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos, Lola turns out to be the one person who can help Charlie become the man that he is meant to be. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible... and discover that, when you change your mind about someone, you can change your whole world.

Kinky Boots is based on the 2005 British film of the same name. Kinky Boots ran for six years on Broadway, just closing last season, after playing 2,505 performances and 34 previews. It garnered the Tony Award for "Best Musical" and "Best Score" in 2013, and went on to win the Grammy Award for "Best Musical Theater Album." The album debuted number one on the Billboard Cast Albums and number fifty-one on the Billboard 200 chart. Two of its songs cracked the top 10 on the Billboard club charts, including "Sex Is in the Heel," and "Land of Lola."

The company of actors is led by two returning Fulton favorites Matt Farcher (Charlie Price) and Kate Farhner (Lauren), and Darius Harper (Lola/Simon). Farcher returns to the Fulton, having most recently appeared opposite Fahrner in Disney's Newsies as Jack Kelly. He also starred as the Beast in Disney's Beauty and the Beast during the same season. His Broadway credits include Pretty Woman, The Musical. Fahrner returns to the Fulton having most recently appeared in The Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series production of Blackbird as Una. Other Fulton Credits include Jovie in Elf: The Musical, Miss Casewell in Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap, and Katherine Plumber in Disney's Newsies. Her Broadway and National Tour Credits include Wicked, South Pacific, The Full Monty and Cats. Darius Harper is making his Fulton Theatre Debut as Lola. Harper appeared as Lola in the National Tour of Kinky Boots. His other credits include The Book of Mormon, Priscilla Queen of the Desert and After Midnight.

The production also stars Michaela Bolt (Nicola), who returns to the Fulton having previously appeared in Disney's Newsies and Footloose; Warren Kelley (George) who is coming off the Fulton's hit production of Agatha Christie's Murder On The Orient Express, adapted by Ken Ludwig. He also starred in Sleuth, The Woman in Black, and Foreigner at the Fulton; Ryan Williams (Don), who recently finished playing the Pharaoh in the national tour of Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Other credits include Stacee Jaxx in Rock Of Ages and Commander Kashoggi in We Will Rock You. His New York and Broadway Touring credits include: Les Misérables (Enjolras, Jean Prouvaire), Grease (Kenickie, Danny), and Evil Dead: The Musical (original Off Broadway Cast). Young Charlie and Young Lola will be played by Christian Giancaterino and Jaden C. Kennett, respectively.

Rounding out the cast in alphabetical order are Alicia Babin (Ensemble/u/s Nicola), Brian Binion (Angel/us Lola), Monica Blume (Ensemble/u/s Lauren), Jonathan Bryant (Angel), Chris Cardelia (Angel), Amber Carson (Trish), Giovanni DaSilva (Antel), Michael Peter Deeb (Factory/Angel Cover 1/Dance Capt.), Shane Donovan (Harry/u/s Charlie), Dion Simmons Grier (Ensemble/Simon Sr.), Gillian Hassert (Ensemble/Milan SM/u/s Pat and Trish), Randal Keith (Ensemble/Mr. Price), Katherine Lindsley (Ensemble), Jackson Siegel (Factory/Angel Cover 2), Abby C. Smith (Pat), Philip Stock (Angel), Travis Taylor (Ensemble/Richard Bailey), Richard Thomas (Factory) and Matthew Varvar (Angel/Referre).

The Orchestra includes Ben McNaboe as Music Director, Conductor and on the Keyboard, Scott A. Williams (Keyboard 2), Janine Thomas (Reed/Flute/Alto, Clarinet), John Gingerich (Bass), Jacob Forbes (Drums), Chris Keeney (Guitar), Jason Brenann (Trombone), Scott Whitford (Trumpet), and Stephanie McCullough (Violin).

The creative team for Kinky Boots includes Marc Robin (Director, Fulton's Executive Artistic Producer), Kenny Ingram (Choreographer), Preston Cuer (Fight Choreographer), Bob Cline (New York Casting), Joey Abromowicz (Casting Associate), Robert Andrew Kovach (Scenic Designer), Jesse Klug (Lighting Designer), David A. Thomas (Sound Designer), Ryan J. Moller (Costume Designer), Anthony Lascoskie, Jr. (Makeup and Wig Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Timothy Markus (Production Stage Manager), and Liz Bender (Deck Stage Manager).

Snow White is also playing at the Fulton!

Snow White is not your typical fairytale, with original book and lyrics by Marc Robin and Curt Dale Clark and music by Marc Robin. When the seven little dwarfs grow up to be seven historical figures, Snow White takes a very different journey. In this fun twist on the classic, Snow White encounters a narcissistic queen, a tap-dancing mirror and a not so charming Prince Charming as she searches for true happiness and make strong confident decisions for herself. This classic tale of good versus evil teaches that every story can be told in a different way.

The cast of Snow White in alphabetical order includes, Alicia Babin (Magic Mirror), Michaela Bolt (Snow White), Jonathan Bryant (Christopher Columbus, Dance Captain), Byron Freeman (Martin Luther King, Jr), Randall Frizado (Scrooge, Woody), Randal Keith (Caruso), Andrew Kindig (Manfred, Freud), Buddy Reeder (DaVinci), Katie Sina (Queen Narcissus), Philip Stock (Merlin), and Travis Taylor (Prince Charming).

The creative team for the production includes Marc Robin (Director and Choreographer, and Fulton's Executive Artistic Producer), A. Scott Williams (Musical Director), Sean Cox (Scenic Designer), Katie Pollard-Knudson (Lighting Designer), Victoria Layser (Costume, Wig, and Makeup Designer), Tyler Horn (Sound Designer), Keith Eyrich (Props Designer), Liz Bender (Stage Manager), Dana Landis (Deck Stage Manager), Bob Cline (Casting Director), and Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate).

With special thanks to our Eichmann Family Series Sponsor, The Hershey Company; and Series Co-Sponsor, Wegmans, School Day Sponsor Assured Partners, Print Partner Hot Frog and Creative Partner Kinectiv.

New York casting is done by Bob Cline Casting. Interviews are available with the cast and/or director/choreographer based on availability. Production photos and full cast biographies are available upon request. Performance schedule follows at the end of the release.

Single ticket prices for the mainstage start at $29, with Student Rush available. Fulton Theatre performs in its home, the national historic landmark Fulton Opera House located at 12 North Prince Street in Lancaster, PA. For more information or to purchase tickets call 717.397.7425 or visit theFulton.org.





