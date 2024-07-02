Franklin County Visitors Bureau Reveals Finalists of 2024 A Cappella & Unplugged

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Franklin County Visitors Bureau has announced the five finalists of 2024 A Cappella & Unplugged: Jeff Trish, Marissa Porter, Kiley Heltzel, Calamity & Justus, and Paul Minnich. Each will move onto perform at 7 PM on July 20 on the courthouse steps as part of the 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth event.

A Cappella & Unplugged became part of 1864 Ransoming, Burning and Rebirth of Chambersburg to bring extra emphasis to the rebirth of the community and the amazing capacity of people to rise to the occasion. The five contestants rose to the occasion during Round 1 at the Capitol Theatre.

The audience at Saturday’s performance selected Marissa Porter as the People’s Choice Winner. In addition to the honor of being selected, Porter received $100.

The public is invited to attend the July 20 event. The winner of the competition will be selected by in-person votes and text voting. The contestant with the most votes will be selected as the 2024 A Cappella & Unplugged champion—a special victory because 2024 marks the tenth year of the competition.

For more information about the A Cappella & Unplugged and 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth, visit www.explorefranklincountypa.com or call 866.646.8060

