Ava Giorgione Of Capital Area School For The Arts Charter School to Appear in A KILLER PARTY: A MURDER MYSTERY MUSICAL

Ava Giorgione of Harrisburg will appear in a groundbreaking virtual musical, A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical, produced by "BAA Onstage". The show was conceived as a new style of online theatre by Jason Howland, Nathan Tysen, Kait Kerrigan, Rachel Axler and a team of 40+ Broadway professionals. Giorgione is a sophomore at Capital Area School for the Arts (CASA) studying theatre. She and 25 other Broadway Artists Alliance of NYC (BAA) students are part of the first educational institution in the United States to mount this production since its premiere in August 2020. Giorgione and her cast mates, ages 14-21, recently completed filming and the fully edited production will live stream on January 23 and 24, 2021. Tickets are available by clicking here.

Originally starring Broadway favorites Jeremy Jordan, Laura Osnes, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Jackie Burns, Alex Newell, and more, the BAA all-star cast features accomplished musical theatre students from across the country. They include: Ava Wolesky as Justine Case, Michael Natt as Varthur McArthur, Hayen Polsky as Clarke Staples, Marianna Ban as Shea Crescendo, Jessy Voris as Vivika Orsonwelles, Andrew Leonforte as George Murderer, Samantha Probst as Lily Wright, Noah Haren as Cameron Mitchelljon, Danielle Kucera as Joan McArthur, Eric Sebek as Jeremy Jordan, and Carolyn Tachoir as Detective Case.

Rounding out the cast is an ensemble called "The Killer Choir," featuring Olivia Batlle, Emmaline Colvin, Bennett Cooper, Bella Coyne, Giorgia Dallasta, Olivia Deamicis, Kylie Dunaye, Ava Giorgione, Sammy Leigh Hayes, Kira Magliari, Julia Monsey, John Schuessler, Audrianne Speidel, Alex Vacchiano, and Ella Willman.

The Creative Team is comprised of Director, Jennifer Johns-Grasso (BAA's Founder and Artistic Director), Jonathan Brenner (Music Director), Jina Nam (Assistant Director), Mimi Harlow Robinson (Assistant Director), Tias Volker (Stage Manager), and Michael Hunsaker (Editor).

A Killer Party's nature as a musical conceived in quarantine poses unique challenges, including the fact that all rehearsals, filming, and editing take place remotely. Giorgione and her cast mates from across the U.S. have gathered on Zoom for read throughs, music and blocking rehearsals, character study, and meetings to discuss individual "shot lists" and recording requirements. The young performers are well versed in performing for the stage after studying previously with BAA, but they have quickly cultivated new skills in acting for the camera and staying on top of detailed filming requirements.

Jason Howland, who originally conceived and created the show, has said, "A Killer Party is not only a new musical, but represents a new type of musical... We hope to provide some laughter and levity in this time when so much of our community is struggling."

Giorgione and BAA are excited to join in the spirit of collaboration and celebration of this art form in a time when we most need the connection that theatre, in all its forms, provides. Catch the show on January 23 and 24, 2021! To view BAA's production of A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical get your tickets here.

About Broadway Artists Alliance of NYC

Broadway Artists Alliance of NYC, founded with the goal of providing professional-level training to talented young artists, enlists talented Broadway performers, Tony Award winners, and top industry professionals. Students enjoy a wide range of classes including vocal training, song interpretation, scene study, on camera technique, and various types of dance. BAA offers five Summer Intensive Sessions and one Winter Workshop for students ages 10-21, A 10-week BAA Conservatory in the Spring and Fall, BAA Junior for Summer students ages 7-11, the Adult Professional Workshop and Adult Showcase Express, Prescreen Express Workshops and a College Audition Workshop for high school Juniors and Seniors who will be auditioning for Musical Theatre and Acting degree programs.

Broadway Artists Alliance's roster of master class instructors and guest speakers includes Christy Altomare, Laura Benanti, Susan Blackwell, Stephanie J. Block, Sierra Boggess, Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Jason Robert Brown, Andrea Burns, Jackie Burns, Norbert Leo Butz, Carolee Carmello, Matt Cavenaugh, Michael Cerveris, Adam Chanler-Berat, Jenn Colella, Gabriel Ebert, Eden Espinosa, Michelle Federer, Katie Finneran, Sutton Foster, John Gallagher Jr., Alexander Gemignani, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Lena Hall, Douglas Hodge, Bill Irwin, Christopher Jackson, Nikki M. James, Gregory Jbara, Jeremy Jordan, Adam Kantor, Judy Kaye, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Beth Leavel, Caissie Levy, Norm Lewis, Andrea Martin, Donna McKechnie, Lindsay Mendez, Lea Michele, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Karen Olivo, Laura Osnes, Billy Porter, Alice Ripley, Lea Salonga, Stephen Schwartz, Duncan Sheik, Will Swenson, Marc Shaiman, Aaron Tveit, Noah Weisberg, Lillias White, Scott Wittman, John Lloyd Young, and many more.

